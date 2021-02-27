Carol Hlavinka

Carol June Hlavinka, 82, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at her home at The Village at Orchard Ridge.

Carol was born March 30, 1938 in St. Cloud, Minnesota, daughter of Walter and Doris Hendrickson. She attended Roosevelt and Agassiz High School in Fargo, graduating from Fargo Central High School in 1956.

She married Duane Karl Hlavinka on Aug. 29, 1959 in Fargo. Later, she supported the family during Duane's Air Force career. Beginning in 1981, Carol worked for the Economics Department at George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia, retiring after 21 years.

She was active at Centreville United Methodist Church, preparing and serving food to homeless groups, as well as ushering during services. Carol enjoyed cooking, crafts, embroidery, and sewing. Her greatest accomplishment and joy was raising her three sons.

Surviving with her husband are sons, David Hlavinka (Patricia) of Stephens City, Va., Dean Hlavinka (Ramona) of Carrollton, Texas, and Steven Hlavinka (Kelly) of Warrenton, Va; grandchildren, Sarah Lewis (Corey) of Broadway, Va., Denise West (Chris) of Winchester, Va., and Garrett Hlavinka of Carrollton, Texas; great-granddaughter, Madeline Lewis of Broadway, Va.; brother, Vernon Hendrickson (Lois) of Minneapolis, Minn.; nephew, Gary Hendrickson and niece, Kathy Kemper; Hlavinka in-laws, including special nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Round Hill United Methodist Church, 2993 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA 22603. Rev. Will Montgomery will be officiating the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol's memory to Centreville United Methodist Church, 6400 Old Centreville Road, Centreville, VA 20121.

