Carol Metzger

Carol (Stumpf) Metzger, 74, Bismarck, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd St, Bismarck. Masks are required.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Carol was born July 11, 1946 to Eugene and Frances (Thomas) Stumpf in Bismarck, the oldest of two. She was raised and educated in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High in 1965. She started working for Opgrands, a clothing store in downtown Bismarck and continued working for them for five years. In 1971, she began working at Herberger's and continued working there until her daughter Lori was born in 1977. She later welcomed David in 1981.

In 1995, she worked at the Select Inn until her retirement in 2008. Due to failing health, she resided at the Baptist Home for the past three years.

Carol was an active member of the Church of the Ascension and taught CCD classes for 15 years. She was one of the first members of the church and attended Mass at the Kirkwood Plaza Theatre until the church was built. Her faith was an important part of her life. Carol was a determined and hard-working woman. She will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her children, Lori (Carey Rasmussen) Weichel, Bismarck, and David Metzger, Bismarck; grandchildren, Hunter Hinricksen and MaKayla Weichel; sister, Mary (Bill) Kraft, Mandan; and nieces, Sarah (fiancé, Cody Schmidt) Kraft and Amy Kraft.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

A special thank you to the staff at the Baptist Home for their excellent care throughout the years.

To share memories of Carol and to view the service livestream, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.