Carol Peterson

Carol (Carrie) Ann Peterson passed away at her home on Nov. 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her family at the end of a long battle with cancer which was complicated recently by COVID-19.

Carrie was born to Ivan and Mary Maas on Sept. 14, 1951 in Huron, S.D. She graduated from Huron High School in 1969. She attended the University of South Dakota and then the University of North Dakota, graduating from UND with a bachelor of business administration degree, majoring in accounting. She became a Certified Public Accountant and worked in a number of business settings, including 17 years at the Kirkwood Mall office in Bismarck. She was an avid lover of St. Bernard dogs, traveling, being active, baking, enjoying her grandchildren's company, and her annual sister reunions. The main focus of Carrie's life was spending time making memories with her family and grandchildren.

Carrie is survived by her husband and soul-mate of over 50 years, Dr. Peter Peterson, their three sons, Mark Peterson (Summer), Vancouver, Wash., Bradley Peterson (Jenny) Oregon City, Ore., and Erik Peterson (Amanda) Bismarck; eight grandchildren, Piper, Ryan, Bennett, Seth, Adam, Presley, Irelynne, and Brooks; her mother Mary Alice Maas (Bartel), her brother Carl (Laurie) Maas, sisters Jane (Steve) Nordaker, Lynn (Vern) Peterson, Susan (Jim) Ernsting, and Ellen (Terry) Rasmussen. She is also survived by many dear Bismarck friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ivan Maas.

Cremation has taken place. No local service will be conducted due to the current COVID-19 crisis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

There will be a private family service in May to be held in South Dakota.

