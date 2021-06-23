Carol Schmierer

Carol Ree Schmierer, 84, Bismarck, passed away June 21, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck.

A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 28 at Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave, Bismarck, with Pastor Bob Nordvall officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Carol was born May 2, 1937, in Omaha, Nebraska. She married Al Schmierer on Aug. 21, 1955.

Carol was a supreme wife, mother, grandmother, and caregiver to those in need. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched including her husband of 66 years, Alvin; son, Jeff (Theresa) Schmierer; daughter, Keri Jo (Stephen) Rockwood; grandchildren, Alexandra, Isabelle, and Leah; and great-grandchildren, Ryder, Coralee, Isabella, and Aliyah.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)