Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Carol Schmierer
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Carol Schmierer

Carol Ree Schmierer, 84, Bismarck, passed away June 21, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center, Bismarck.

A memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 28 at Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave, Bismarck, with Pastor Bob Nordvall officiating. The service will be livestreamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Carol was born May 2, 1937, in Omaha, Nebraska. She married Al Schmierer on Aug. 21, 1955.

Carol was a supreme wife, mother, grandmother, and caregiver to those in need. She will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched including her husband of 66 years, Alvin; son, Jeff (Theresa) Schmierer; daughter, Keri Jo (Stephen) Rockwood; grandchildren, Alexandra, Isabelle, and Leah; and great-grandchildren, Ryder, Coralee, Isabella, and Aliyah.

(Bismarck Funeral Home)


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Memorial service
12:30p.m.
Charity Lutheran Church
120 Aspen Ave, Bismarck, ND
Jun
28
Burial
3:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mr. Schmierer, I am so sorry for your loss. Sincerely, your former BJC office assistant (Long Tall Sally).
Sherry (Schmautz) Mossbarger
Other
January 4, 2022
Lisa Renee Boucher
June 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results