Carol Svanes
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Carol Svanes

Carol Svanes was born March 11, 1946. She joined family and friends in heaven Feb. 24, 2021, just 15 days short of her 75th birthday.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, with Dennis Sailer officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway. A livestream service can be viewed on Carol's online obituary by visiting www.parkwayfuneral.com.

Carol was the second of five children born to Tony and Alice Schlosser. She had two sisters, Germaine and Julie; two brothers, Kenny and Anthony. Carol graduated from Bismarck High School in 1964. After high school, she met the love of her life Rolf T. Svanes.

Carol and Rolf were married March 11, 1965, Carol's 19th birthday. They were the love of each other's lives for 55 plus years. Carol and Rolf moved to the farm in Kintyre. Nothing like taking the city girl to the country. They raised three daughters, Denice, Melanie, and Joy, The Farmer's Daughters.

Along with being a farmwife, Carol took up what she thought would be a hobby. That hobby turned into a lifelong venture of baking cakes for all kinds of celebrations. She is well known as THE CAKE LADY.

Carol and Rolf loved to travel whether it was a camping trip or snowmobile ride with family and friends. They enjoyed two special trips to Norway which was the time of their lives. They also visited Arizona, Hawaii and Las Vegas. They were proud of their 32 annual trips to the Norsk Hoskfest in Minot. In the last few years, they enjoyed their Sunday trips south to the casino.

In 2002, Carol and Rolf left the farm and moved to Bismarck to be closer to their girls. Carol started working at the Magic Candle Cakery and was still employed at the time of her passing.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 55 plus years, Rolf; daughters, Denice (Terry) Bohlman, Lincoln, Melanie Svanes, Mandan; sisters, Germaine Leyer, Bismarck, Julie (Mark) Wassink, Brainerd, Minn., and many nieces and nephews on both the Schlosser and Svanes side; sisters-in-law Nancy (Donavon) Olson, Regan, Wanda (Mike) Parr, Oregon; brother-in-law, Glenn Svanes, Wyoming; granddaughters, Michele (Dustin) Page, Cindi (Adam) Houtkooper and families, Minneapolis, Minn. Also, the Svanes family in Norway who loved the German like Norwegian.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; daughter Joy Svanes, 2005; brothers Kenny and Anthony; mother and father-in-law, Sigfred and Reinert Svanes; sisters-in-law Randi (Gordie) Blixt and Linda (Bob) Weiss.

To share memories of Carol, view the livestream and sign the online guestbook visit the Parkway Funeral Home website.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
2
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rolf, Denice and Melanie - I am so sorry to hear about Carol. She was a wonderful person, always wanting what was best for the three girls. Prayers for all of you during this dufficult time.
Judy Bahe
March 2, 2021
Rolf and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you now and in the days to come. God give you peace and strength in the loss of a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
Tom and Norma ( Jacobson)Beastrom
February 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Tony Vetter
February 28, 2021
Dear Rolf and family. I am so sad today too hear that Carol has passed on. She worked with us at the Main Street Twist and we just loved her. A lady with charm and gracefulness was our friend Carol. I am so sorry. God bless you and your family at this sad time. Pam
Pamela Glatt
February 27, 2021
I will always remember Carol's great love for the family. She will be truly missed. God bless the family and friends.
Barbara (schlosser) wilson
February 27, 2021
So sorry to hear about the loss of Carol. Although I haven't seen her in a long time, I remember her very well. She will be missed by all. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Martin and Carolyn Miller
February 27, 2021
How can you say sorry for the loss of such a dear friend such memories especially if golfing even when we were apart when we got together it was we were never apart will miss her memories are special
Jerry and Julie Kuhn
February 27, 2021
Rolf I´m so sorry to hear about the passing of Carol. Our prayers are with you. Kent and Pat French
Kent French
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results