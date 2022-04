Carol A. Vail, 80, of Bowman, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Southwest Healthcare, Bowman. Funeral services for Carol will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at the Bowman Assembly of God Church. Pastor Ed Kvaale will officiate with burial to follow in the Bowman Cemetery.

A family and friends service will be held 7 p.m. Friday at the Krebsbach Funeral Home Chapel.