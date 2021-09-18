Caroline Barth

Caroline Barth, 93, died Sept. 15, 2021, at Miller Pointe, Mandan. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church.

Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Glen Ullin.

Masks are required for all attendees and will be available at the entrance.

Caroline was born Nov. 17, 1927. She graduated high school in Richardton and attended Dickinson State College.

She married Edward Barth on Nov. 3, 1948, and they most recently celebrated 72 years of marriage. They made their home in Glen Ullin before moving to Mandan in 2019.

Caroline was proud of her time as a teacher and daycare provider in addition to her many years as a farm wife.

Caroline is survived by her husband, Edward; five children, Timothy (Miriam) Barth, Jolene Kline, Mary Barth, Eddie (Twyla) Barth and Carrie (John) Goeddertz; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and nine brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David; grandson, Nicholas; and brother, Bobby.

To share memories of Caroline and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.