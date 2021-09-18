Menu
Caroline Barth
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Caroline Barth

Caroline Barth, 93, died Sept. 15, 2021, at Miller Pointe, Mandan. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church.

Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Glen Ullin.

Masks are required for all attendees and will be available at the entrance.

Caroline was born Nov. 17, 1927. She graduated high school in Richardton and attended Dickinson State College.

She married Edward Barth on Nov. 3, 1948, and they most recently celebrated 72 years of marriage. They made their home in Glen Ullin before moving to Mandan in 2019.

Caroline was proud of her time as a teacher and daycare provider in addition to her many years as a farm wife.

Caroline is survived by her husband, Edward; five children, Timothy (Miriam) Barth, Jolene Kline, Mary Barth, Eddie (Twyla) Barth and Carrie (John) Goeddertz; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and nine brothers and sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David; grandson, Nicholas; and brother, Bobby.

To share memories of Caroline and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Sep
19
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Sep
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Glen Ullin, ND
Sep
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Glen Ullin, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your loss. You have our sympathy.
John Woeste
September 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to the family,Always enjoyed visiting with her. May she rest in Gods loving arms
Linda and Jim erhardt
Other
September 20, 2021
Our family sends our love and condolences to your family. It is never easy to lose a parent. We pray God grant you peace and comfort at this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jim and Deede McKendree and family
September 19, 2021
