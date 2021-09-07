Menu
Caroline Ibach
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Caroline Ibach

Caroline Joan Ibach, passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital at the age of 97.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary/vigil starting at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Caroline was the seventh child born to Fred and Irene Roberson in Menoken. She attended grade school there and graduated from St. Mary's High School. After WWII she married her returning soldier, Joseph Ibach, on Oct. 19, 1945. They made their home in Riverdale where Joseph helped with the building of the Garrison Dam. When that was done Joseph rejoined the US Army and with his ability to speak the German language he was shipped to Germany. Caroline joined him there with their first three girls. Wherever he was stationed Caroline followed with the children that came along, to Colorado, back to Germany and then Georgia. After Joseph retired from the Army, they made Bismarck their permanent home. She was the epitome of an Army wife.

Caroline was well known for her friendliness and beautiful smile. The love of her children and grandchildren always came first.

Caroline leaves behind her children, GerryAnn (Gary) Small, Kathy Parsons, Carry Johns, J.J., Fred (Cindy), Daniel (Shirley); 16 grandchildren; many great and great great grandchildren; and more nieces and nephews that can be counted.

She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Fran (Neil); sons-in-law, Mike Johns and Thomas Parsons; parents, brothers, Ramus (Ardeth), Harry (Buryl), Chet (Marie), Norman (Margaret), Jerry, Burton; sisters, Donna Mae, Patty (Jr Hogue).

Bismarck Funeral Home


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Sep
10
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Sep
11
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Bismarck, ND
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Bismarck, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers to you all. I lost a sister-in-law and a good friend. Thank you for streaming her service I was able to watch it . Love Ernie.
Ernie Ibach
September 11, 2021
So sorry for your loss your family is I'm thought and prayers. It was a beautiful service. Thank you for sharing it.
Tracy L Lockrem
Family
September 11, 2021
Prayers of comfort for all of you. I know there is a great reunion in Heaven. Love and Hugs to all
Linda Bender McLain
September 11, 2021
