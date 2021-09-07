Caroline Ibach

Caroline Joan Ibach, passed away at CHI St. Alexius Hospital at the age of 97.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary/vigil starting at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Caroline was the seventh child born to Fred and Irene Roberson in Menoken. She attended grade school there and graduated from St. Mary's High School. After WWII she married her returning soldier, Joseph Ibach, on Oct. 19, 1945. They made their home in Riverdale where Joseph helped with the building of the Garrison Dam. When that was done Joseph rejoined the US Army and with his ability to speak the German language he was shipped to Germany. Caroline joined him there with their first three girls. Wherever he was stationed Caroline followed with the children that came along, to Colorado, back to Germany and then Georgia. After Joseph retired from the Army, they made Bismarck their permanent home. She was the epitome of an Army wife.

Caroline was well known for her friendliness and beautiful smile. The love of her children and grandchildren always came first.

Caroline leaves behind her children, GerryAnn (Gary) Small, Kathy Parsons, Carry Johns, J.J., Fred (Cindy), Daniel (Shirley); 16 grandchildren; many great and great great grandchildren; and more nieces and nephews that can be counted.

She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Fran (Neil); sons-in-law, Mike Johns and Thomas Parsons; parents, brothers, Ramus (Ardeth), Harry (Buryl), Chet (Marie), Norman (Margaret), Jerry, Burton; sisters, Donna Mae, Patty (Jr Hogue).

