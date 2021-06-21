Menu
Carolyn Erickson
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Krebsbach Funeral Service
301 S Main St
Bowman, ND

Carolyn Erickson, 82, of Amidon, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, in Dickinson.

Funeral Services for Carolyn, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Renee Johnson and Pastor Charles Johnson will officiate with burial to follow in the Lebanon Lutheran Cemetery, Amidon, at 2 p.m. There will be a Family and Friends Service beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at the Lebanon Lutheran Church in Amidon.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman in charge of the arrangements.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Service
5:00p.m.
Lebanon Lutheran Church
Amidon, ND
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bowman Lutheran Church
ND
Jun
22
Burial
2:00p.m.
Lebanon Lutheran Cemetery
Amidon, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Krebsbach Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Jerry, I'm so sorry to hear that your beloved Carolyn has passed away. I was so blessed to have known her. I pray that the sure and certain hope that she is in the arms of Jesus brings you comfort.
Dianne Zeller Warnest
Friend
June 27, 2021
Just to let you know sending Thoughts & Prayers for her family
Larry D. Rieker
Other
June 22, 2021
No one can take the place of Carolyn or fill her shoes. No one can play the piano like Carolyn. She was the shining star at Badlands Ministries and at the Badlands Cluster meetings. I am blessed to have known her. Now she reaps her reward in Heaven.
Sharon Dietz
Friend
June 21, 2021
