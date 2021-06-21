Carolyn Erickson, 82, of Amidon, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, in Dickinson.

Funeral Services for Carolyn, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, at Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Renee Johnson and Pastor Charles Johnson will officiate with burial to follow in the Lebanon Lutheran Cemetery, Amidon, at 2 p.m. There will be a Family and Friends Service beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 21, at the Lebanon Lutheran Church in Amidon.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman in charge of the arrangements.