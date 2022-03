Carolyn Marsh

BISMARCK - Carolyn Marsh, 79, formerly of Bismarck and Linton, ND passed away Wednesday February 9, 2022 at her home in Glasston, ND. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Capital Christian Church, 3838 Jericho Road, Bismarck, ND 58503.

Online guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com