Casper Kraft

Casper Kraft, 73, Bismarck, passed away March 16, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 , 2022 at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also continue one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at the church.

To read Casper's obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.