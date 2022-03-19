Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Casper Kraft
1949 - 2022
BORN
1949
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Casper Kraft

Casper Kraft, 73, Bismarck, passed away March 16, 2022. Mass of Christian burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 , 2022 at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will also continue one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at the church.

To read Casper's obituary and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
21
Vigil
7:00p.m.
ND
Mar
22
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Church of St. Mary
806 E Broadway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
22
Mass of Christian Burial
1:30p.m.
Church of St. Mary
806 E Broadway, Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Casper (Jr.) was always willing to help in anyway possible. He was always honest, upfront and you always knew where he stood. He definitely didn't beat around the bush. He was very proud of his family. Although he will be missed, his pain and suffering has ended. Let us all keep the positive memories we have.
Jim Gross
March 20, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results