Catherine Heintz

Cathy was born to Vincent and Clara (Kunnanz) Schaan in Balta, ND. Cathy was raised in Balta on the family farm where she helped with cooking, cleaning, milking cows and taking care of her younger siblings. Cathy graduated from Balta HS in 1949. After HS she went to work at a Dental office in Rugby. While in Rugby she met her future husband, Joe Heintz. Joe and Cathy united in marriage on June 11, 1951 in Balta, ND. Joe's occupation as a Master Electrician allowed them to live in many cities in the upper Midwest during the early years of their marriage. Finally making Minot, ND their home in 1958. Cathy was a wonderful wife and a most wonderful mother to their 7 children. While living in Minot, Cathy became a cake decorator and an accomplished baker. Her love was having fresh caramel rolls for the neighbor friends. Cathy was a member of Our Lady of Grace in Minot and was very active in the Alter Society. Joe and Cathy loved to square dance and their Friday nights were filled with dancing and friends. In 1977 Joe and Cathy moved to Bismarck, ND where she continued to raise her children. While in Bismarck she also managed the jewelry store at the mall. Cathy loved to do water aerobics, play bridge and sew. Her quick wit and practical jokes were what she is so remembered for. Never a dull moment when she was around her family and friends. She was a natural comedian and her laughter was contagious. Cathy loved to camp and was a great fisherman. Family and friends enjoyed camping with them. Cathy and Joe traveled throughout the US and 7 countries in Europe. They also vacationed in Hawaii. Traveling to AZ in the winter for 31 years where Cathy enjoyed bicycling, bridge and the pool. Cathy attended Corpus Christi Church in Bismarck, ND

Cathy choose to donate her body to Science Care. Burial will be in Bismarck at St Mary's cemetery along side her daughter Joella.

Family: sons: Wayne Heintz (Elizabeth) Prairie Village, KS; Ralph Heintz (Jeannie) Bismarck; Craig Heintz (Kathy) Bismarck; Merle Heintz (Lisa) Bismarck, Daughters Josita Austin, Bismarck; Sandra Price (Terry) Minot, ND. Grandkids 16, Great grandkids 30 and Great Great grandkids-1. Brother, Leonard Schaan (Blanche), Minot, ND. Cathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Joella Heintz, parents Vincent and Clara Schaan, Sisters: Birdie (Pat) Diggins and MaryEllen (Paul) Lokken. Brothers, Al (Delores) Schaan and Ray (Beannie) Schaan.

Upon the return of Cathy's ashes from Science Care a memorial service will be held at Corpus Christi Church in Bismarck, ND. Details to be announced.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 13, 2021.
We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Family and Friends. May the Lord of God shower you with his strength of healing.
Craig, Darlina Williams & Family
December 18, 2021
What a beautiful obituary!! Describes her life beautifully. She was so funny and full of laughter and love. A wonderful auntie and awesome family. Rest in peace Katherine, you will be missed. God bless to the family!!
Connie Connor
December 18, 2021
I would see Cathy at the Baptist Home for rosary on Fridays when I took my mom to the chapel. Josita always made sure her hair was taken care of. May she rest in Peace!
Elaine Taszarek Bismarck,ND
Other
December 16, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with all of you. So many great memories of our awesome neighbors!
Lori & Merv Griswold
December 15, 2021
Lovely tribute to Kathy, many fond memories.
Margaret Rademacher Ronnie
Friend
December 15, 2021
Many years ago, I was a guest of Cathy and Joe, along with her cousin, Sister Helen Margaret Schall. I remember the joyful spirit Cathy shared so generously and graciously! How giving she was and how joyfully she gave! May the God she served now welcome her to eternal joy and love. Sincerely, Sister Susan Lardy
Sister Susan Lardy
Friend
December 15, 2021
I never got to meet Cathy, but from everything that I have heard about her, it has made me wish I did. I pray that Gods comforting arms wrap around her family at this time. Knowing that she is in Heaven and all the wonderful memories that you have of Cathy as a loving wife, mother and mentor, give all of you comfort. May your memories of Cathy always be in your hearts and minds. Love you all!
Jerry Johnson
December 15, 2021
Saw the beautiful face in the paper and it brought a smile to my heart! I have warm memories of Cathy and Joe, camping with your family up at Lake Sakawea, and the friendship between our parents. May God wrap His arms around you and May your memories bring you comfort. Rest easy Cathy-enjoy your heavenly reward. Boni Lenihan, (Harvey and Helen Boen´s daughter)
Boni Lenihan
Friend
December 14, 2021
Brothers, sister and dad, we could not have been blessed with a more wonderful mom/wife. The stories and memories we will share will fill our hearts. Never a doubt in our minds that mom loved us with all her heart. Will miss her but will cherish each thought of her as we continue through life.
sandra and terry price
Family
December 13, 2021
