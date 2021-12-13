Catherine Heintz

Cathy was born to Vincent and Clara (Kunnanz) Schaan in Balta, ND. Cathy was raised in Balta on the family farm where she helped with cooking, cleaning, milking cows and taking care of her younger siblings. Cathy graduated from Balta HS in 1949. After HS she went to work at a Dental office in Rugby. While in Rugby she met her future husband, Joe Heintz. Joe and Cathy united in marriage on June 11, 1951 in Balta, ND. Joe's occupation as a Master Electrician allowed them to live in many cities in the upper Midwest during the early years of their marriage. Finally making Minot, ND their home in 1958. Cathy was a wonderful wife and a most wonderful mother to their 7 children. While living in Minot, Cathy became a cake decorator and an accomplished baker. Her love was having fresh caramel rolls for the neighbor friends. Cathy was a member of Our Lady of Grace in Minot and was very active in the Alter Society. Joe and Cathy loved to square dance and their Friday nights were filled with dancing and friends. In 1977 Joe and Cathy moved to Bismarck, ND where she continued to raise her children. While in Bismarck she also managed the jewelry store at the mall. Cathy loved to do water aerobics, play bridge and sew. Her quick wit and practical jokes were what she is so remembered for. Never a dull moment when she was around her family and friends. She was a natural comedian and her laughter was contagious. Cathy loved to camp and was a great fisherman. Family and friends enjoyed camping with them. Cathy and Joe traveled throughout the US and 7 countries in Europe. They also vacationed in Hawaii. Traveling to AZ in the winter for 31 years where Cathy enjoyed bicycling, bridge and the pool. Cathy attended Corpus Christi Church in Bismarck, ND

Cathy choose to donate her body to Science Care. Burial will be in Bismarck at St Mary's cemetery along side her daughter Joella.

Family: sons: Wayne Heintz (Elizabeth) Prairie Village, KS; Ralph Heintz (Jeannie) Bismarck; Craig Heintz (Kathy) Bismarck; Merle Heintz (Lisa) Bismarck, Daughters Josita Austin, Bismarck; Sandra Price (Terry) Minot, ND. Grandkids 16, Great grandkids 30 and Great Great grandkids-1. Brother, Leonard Schaan (Blanche), Minot, ND. Cathy was preceded in death by her daughter, Joella Heintz, parents Vincent and Clara Schaan, Sisters: Birdie (Pat) Diggins and MaryEllen (Paul) Lokken. Brothers, Al (Delores) Schaan and Ray (Beannie) Schaan.

Upon the return of Cathy's ashes from Science Care a memorial service will be held at Corpus Christi Church in Bismarck, ND. Details to be announced.