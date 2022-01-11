Menu
Catherine Schwahn
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Catherine Schwahn

Catherine (Kate) Schwahn, 96, of Bismarck, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, reuniting with her loving husband of more than 50 years, Adam Schwahn. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Church of the Ascension. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary and prayer service at 7 p.m.

Catherine was born Sept. 24, 1925 to Ambrose & Regina (Magilke) Morrell in St. Anthony. She was the third youngest of seven children.

Catherine and her family moved from St. Anthony to Mandan until 1928 and then moved to Bismarck. She attended St. Mary's grade school and high school where she graduated in 1944.

Catherine was a hard worker and worked many places including St. Alexius, O'Briens Cafe, Yegan Dairy and later Sears Roebuck and Co. as a bookkeeper.

Catherine married the love of her life, Adam Schwahn, on Oct. 23, 1948 at St. Mary's Church in Bismarck. They moved to Dickinson shortly after for two years and back to Bismarck in 1959. After returning to Bismarck, Adam and Catherine adopted two children, Kenneth John and Nancy Mary Schwahn.

Catherine loved reading, gardening, camping, fishing, sewing, embroidering, and volunteering at the senior center. Her greatest joy was playing bingo. Catherine would never turn down a game of bingo. She was a member of the Amvets and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved baking for benefits and other functions.

Catherine spent more than 22 years volunteering for the community. She spent many of those years volunteering at the Burleigh County adult senior center. She received many awards for her dedicated service. In 2003, she received the Volunteer Action Award; 2005, the Ma Werner Award; and in 2008 the RSVP Central ND Excellence Award.

For the last eight years, Catherine resided at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home, now Augusta Place, where she had many wonderful caretakers and made many friends.

Catherine is survived by her son Kenneth, Houston, Texas; daughter Nancy, Mandan; her brother Matt Morrell, Bismarck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Adam Schwahn; sisters Pauline (Adam) Boehm, Frances (Ray) Finck, and Anna (Alfred) Cardwell; brothers Jackie (infant), John (Regina), and George (Elaine) Morrell; and sister-in-law Darlene Morrell.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of the Ascension
ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Kate to be kind and caring. A wonderful person who will be missed by many.
Tom and Mona Magilke
Family
January 12, 2022
