Catherine (Kate) Schwahn, 96, of Bismarck, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, reuniting with her loving husband of more than 50 years, Adam Schwahn. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Church of the Ascension. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary and prayer service at 7 p.m.

Catherine was born Sept. 24, 1925 to Ambrose & Regina (Magilke) Morrell in St. Anthony. She was the third youngest of seven children.

Catherine and her family moved from St. Anthony to Mandan until 1928 and then moved to Bismarck. She attended St. Mary's grade school and high school where she graduated in 1944.

Catherine was a hard worker and worked many places including St. Alexius, O'Briens Cafe, Yegan Dairy and later Sears Roebuck and Co. as a bookkeeper.

Catherine married the love of her life, Adam Schwahn, on Oct. 23, 1948 at St. Mary's Church in Bismarck. They moved to Dickinson shortly after for two years and back to Bismarck in 1959. After returning to Bismarck, Adam and Catherine adopted two children, Kenneth John and Nancy Mary Schwahn.

Catherine loved reading, gardening, camping, fishing, sewing, embroidering, and volunteering at the senior center. Her greatest joy was playing bingo. Catherine would never turn down a game of bingo. She was a member of the Amvets and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She loved baking for benefits and other functions.

Catherine spent more than 22 years volunteering for the community. She spent many of those years volunteering at the Burleigh County adult senior center. She received many awards for her dedicated service. In 2003, she received the Volunteer Action Award; 2005, the Ma Werner Award; and in 2008 the RSVP Central ND Excellence Award.

For the last eight years, Catherine resided at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home, now Augusta Place, where she had many wonderful caretakers and made many friends.

Catherine is survived by her son Kenneth, Houston, Texas; daughter Nancy, Mandan; her brother Matt Morrell, Bismarck; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Adam Schwahn; sisters Pauline (Adam) Boehm, Frances (Ray) Finck, and Anna (Alfred) Cardwell; brothers Jackie (infant), John (Regina), and George (Elaine) Morrell; and sister-in-law Darlene Morrell.

