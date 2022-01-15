Cecelia Doll

Cecelia Jeanne Doll, 89, Mandan, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at a local care center. A Memorial Service at DaWise Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, will be held at a future date with burial at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Jeanne was born April 25, 1932, at Bismarck to Olaf and Marjorie (DeGroot) Nelson. She was raised and educated in Bismarck graduating from Bismarck High School in 1950. She married Fred Doll on Dec. 21, 1950, at Fort Benning, Georgia. They had six children together before Jeanne attended Bismarck State College and earned a degree in elementary education from University of Mary in 1972. She worked for Christ the King and Custer Elementary in Mandan for 23 years, mostly teaching second and fourth grades before retiring in 1995. She was a longtime member of the Lions Auxiliary in Mandan besides being a member of the Delta Gamma and the Bismarck-Mandan Retired Teachers Association.

Jeanne was an avid reader and crossword puzzle aficionado. She filled her home and many others with handcrafted ceramics to fit every season. She loved playing cards with friends and family and didn't mind losing, too much. Her summers were filled with toiling in her flower gardens, which were a true life's passion. She felt that one of her true joys over the many years was raising children and being a good homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Fred, Diane, Bruce (Donna), Joanne, Brian and Sharon Doll; 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years; parents; sister, Beverly Knittel; brother, Larry Nelson; brother-in-law James Knittel and one grandchild, Morgen Seth.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.