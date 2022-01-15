Menu
Cecelia Doll
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Cecelia Doll

Cecelia Jeanne Doll, 89, Mandan, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at a local care center. A Memorial Service at DaWise Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, will be held at a future date with burial at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place.

Jeanne was born April 25, 1932, at Bismarck to Olaf and Marjorie (DeGroot) Nelson. She was raised and educated in Bismarck graduating from Bismarck High School in 1950. She married Fred Doll on Dec. 21, 1950, at Fort Benning, Georgia. They had six children together before Jeanne attended Bismarck State College and earned a degree in elementary education from University of Mary in 1972. She worked for Christ the King and Custer Elementary in Mandan for 23 years, mostly teaching second and fourth grades before retiring in 1995. She was a longtime member of the Lions Auxiliary in Mandan besides being a member of the Delta Gamma and the Bismarck-Mandan Retired Teachers Association.

Jeanne was an avid reader and crossword puzzle aficionado. She filled her home and many others with handcrafted ceramics to fit every season. She loved playing cards with friends and family and didn't mind losing, too much. Her summers were filled with toiling in her flower gardens, which were a true life's passion. She felt that one of her true joys over the many years was raising children and being a good homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Fred, Diane, Bruce (Donna), Joanne, Brian and Sharon Doll; 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years; parents; sister, Beverly Knittel; brother, Larry Nelson; brother-in-law James Knittel and one grandchild, Morgen Seth.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 15, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the privilege of teaching with Jeanne at Custer School. She was such a wonderful colleague and I still remember her sense of humor. I have a beautiful piece of her ceramics that she gave to me for Christmas one year. My sincere sympathy to all of her family.
Linda Boyd
School
January 20, 2022
What a deserving tribute to Cecelia to be remembered by former students as their " favorite" That speaks volumes as to the enduring educator she was. Sympathies to Cecelia´s family.
Linda Serrano
School
January 17, 2022
So sorry for your loss. She taught at least one of our kids. May God give peace and comfort.
Sharon Sonneson
School
January 15, 2022
Your mom was my second grade teacher at Christ the King. I have fond memories of her as a young child, I remember her being very kind, and being one of my favorite teachers at CTK. Sympathies to her family.
Joan (Bair) Becker
January 15, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. She was my favorite teacher, and I have very fond memories of her. I loved visiting with her many years, and her memory has always brought a smile to my face.
Kris Hoff Huag
January 15, 2022
