Cecil Ringgenberg

Cecil Ringgenberg, 69, Bismarck, died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held. The service will be live streamed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/bethelbismarck/live starting on Thursday at noon. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery.

Cecil was born March 12, 1951, in Aberdeen, S.D. to Art and Gertrude (Weihrauch) Ringgenberg, one of nine children in the family. He went to grade school in Columbia, S.D., and graduated from Groton, S.D., in 1969. He attended Northern State in Aberdeen for two years, before doing an apprenticeship program to obtain his journeyman's electrician license.

On June 24, 1972, he married Judy Baer in Selby, S.D. To this union three children were born. In 1976, they moved to Bismarck where Cecil worked as an electrician for 35 years, starting in the power plants and finishing his career with the Federal Aviation Administration from 1991 until retiring in 2011. In 1981, Cecil and Judy moved to a working hobby farm north of Bismarck where they raised cattle and put up hay. For a couple of years in the 1980s, Cecil also tried his hand in crop farming. Cecil enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time ranching, fishing, playing softball and camping until they bought the farm. He also raised exotic birds and attended exotic animal swaps around the region. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and was a Green Bay Packers fan. Family trips throughout the years were relished by everyone, including trips to Washington, D.C., Disney World, Glacier Park, the Black Hills, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Canada and Mexico.

He is survived by his wife Judy; children and grandchildren, Jesse and his wife Sabrina and their children Mason and Madeline, Justin and his wife Melissa and their children Clayton and Weston and Tracy Langlie and her husband Josh and their son Ryder; siblings Verl (Betty) Ringgenberg, Marge Groover, Dean (Lori) Ringgenberg, Joyce (Allen) Beckler, Al (Colleen) Ringgenberg, Glenn (Linda) Ringgenberg, Lorene (Mike) Cassidy and Dale Ringgenberg; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and twin infant brothers.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials go to the donor's choice or the Dakota Zoo. If you prefer, you can plant a tree in memory of Cecil, something he and Judy enjoyed doing together, leaving a tree or hundreds of trees wherever they lived throughout the years.