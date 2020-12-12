Charlene Peterson

Charlene Peterson, Bismarck, (Mrs. Charles L) died Dec. 10, 2020 at Missouri Slope Care Center.

A Mass of Christian burial service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. Visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bismarck Funeral Home with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitors are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. Burial will take place at St Mary's Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available at https://venue.streamspot.com/event/MjQ0MjMxNg==

Charlene Vares was born in Deadwood, South Dakota to Matthew and Loolu Vares on Nov. 9, 1936. She graduated from South Dakota State University, Brookings with a bachelor's of science degree, and from University of Denver with a M.A. degree. She was a bookmobile librarian and then a regional librarian for the South Dakota State Library.

She married Charles L Peterson of Aberdeen, South Dakota in 1959. They moved to Bismarck-Mandan on May 1, 1960 when her husband opened an Allied Van Lines agency. The family has been a member of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit since 1961.

She was employed by Mary College (University of Mary) as the first librarian. Charlene was later employed at the United Tribes Technical College for 15 years.

Charlene had a way with animals. They trusted her; horses, donkeys and fawns that came back as antlered bucks for a rub on the neck and a handful of oats. She loved her farm home and the outdoors and spent as much time as possible in the garden and caring for animals.

Charlene was preceded in death by her father and mother, Mathew and Loolu Vares.

Survivors include her husband, Charles; two daughters, Christine (Keith) Jones, Boise, Idaho, and Sandra (Wally) Keller; and three grandsons, Jacob (Cassandra) Keller, Tucson, Arizona, Mathew of Grand Forks and Lucas Keller, of UND, Grand Forks.

Memorials may be left to the Benedictine Sisters of Annunciation Monastery, 7520 University Drive, Bismarck.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.