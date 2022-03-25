Menu
Charles W. Bateman
GRAND FORKS, ND - Charles W. Bateman, 82, Grand Forks, ND passed away Tuesday, 22 March, 2022, in Altru Hospital of Grand Forks.

Charles William Bateman was born December 31, 1939, in Grand Forks, the son of William and Marion (Pederson) Bateman. He was raised on a farm west of Grand Forks, attended Brenna District #13 school, and graduated from Central High School.

He earned his bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant through ROTC. He was assigned to the United States Armor School, 2nd Armored Division, Ft. Knox, KY. He then attended Rotary Wing Training, completing the primary phase at Ft. Wolter, TX, and Advanced Training at Ft. Rucker, AL. Upon completion of flight training, he was assigned as a UH-1 pilot and pilot in command, 3rd Aviation Co., 3rd Inf Div., Kitzingen, Federal Republic of Germany until Captain Bateman was honorably discharged in 1965.

He returned to the Grand Forks area, where he farmed the remainder of his life.

Charles served as President of the Thompson School Board. He was on the Board of Directors for American Crystal Sugar.

Charles married Suellen Ringsak in Fargo, ND. She survives along with children: Marion (Michael) Bateman Stenger, Franklin TN, William "Beau" (Kristin) Bateman, Grand Forks ND, Courtney (Yovana) Bateman, Springfield, VA; grandchildren: Casey Bateman, Alexa Bateman Boyer, Anna Stenger, Tess Stenger; great-grandchildren: Beckham Charles Boyer, Brooks Chauncy Boyer, Townes McClure Bateman; and sister Merry (Gary) Bell, Galveston, TX.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents William "Bill" and Marion (Pederson) Bateman.

He was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed a good hunt.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 28, 2022, at United Lutheran Church, 324 Chestnut St., Grand Forks.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 27, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with 4:00 PM prayer service at Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks. Visitation will continue for the hour before the service in the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park North Cemetery of Grand Forks.



Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 25, 2022.
