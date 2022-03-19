Charles "Chuck" Janko

BISMARCK - Charles "Chuck" Janko passed away on March 18, 2022, at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck after a short illness of pancreatic cancer, surrounded by his loved ones.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday at Parkway.

Chuck was born June 28, 1952, in Bismarck, ND to William and Ellen Janko. Chuck grew up on the family farm south of Steele, ND. He attended school in Steele, graduating from Steele High School in 1970. Following graduation, he attended Bismarck State College earning a vocational degree that would lead to 40 plus years working in the automotive parts business.

On June 1, 1973, Chuck married his wife Michelle Vedvick at First Presbyterian Church in Bismarck, ND, with whom he enjoyed 48 years of marriage and raised their son, Cody and daughter, Christy in the home that he and Michelle built in Menoken, ND.

Chuck enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on his vehicles, and tending his garden and large yard. Chuck also enjoyed mall walking, volunteer work, eating out, visiting with family and friends, and looked forward to his beloved trips twice a year to the Black Hills and Deadwood, SD.

He is survived by his wife Michelle; son, Cody (Jodi Hart); daughter, Christy (Christopher) Smith; granddaughters, Anya Smith and Liberty (Caleb Monger) Smith; brothers and sisters, Marlene Janko, Jeanette (Lyle) Petersen, Bill (Yvonne), Jesse (Phyllis); brothers-in-law, Robert (Virginia) Vedvick, and Charles (Dorothy) Vedvick; many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, several cousins, and his father-in-law, and mother-in-law.