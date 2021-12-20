Menu
Charles Kingsbury
FUNERAL HOME
Tollefson Funeral Home
154 W 12Th St
Grafton, ND

Charles Kingsbury

Charles William "Bill" Kingsbury, age 82 of Grafton, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at the Altru Hospital of Grand Forks.

Charles William Kingsbury was born Sept. 8, 1939 in Grafton, the son of the late Harley and Noela (Glenn) Kingsbury. He attended rural school at the Bell School and graduated from the Walsh County Agricultural School in Park River. Following his education he started potato farming with his father Harley. Bill was united in marriage to Joyce Rustebakke on June 16, 1963 at Elk Valley Lutheran Church, rural McCanna. The couple made their home in Grafton and St. Thomas until 1967 when they moved to the family farm near Grafton. In 1991 the couple moved into Grafton where they have made their home since. Bill was an avid photographer. Spending much time shooting wildlife across the county, the North Shore, and all the beautiful North Dakota landscapes, especially his beloved Theodore Roosevelt National Park and Medora.

He was a member of the Grafton Federated Church, Crescent Lodge & Kem Shrine along with numerous other local organizations and boards. He served as president of the Red River Valley Potato Growers Association. He served on the ND APUC Board, the Bank of North Dakota Advisory Board and a proud member of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

Bill is survived by his wife, Joyce of Grafton; children: Barry (Leah) Kingsbury, Grafton; Melinda (Les) Sauve, Forest Lake, Minn.; Joanna (Kevin) Etzler, Breckenridge, Minn.; his grandchildren: Amanda (Joe) Dosch, Brittany (Brady) Kays, Cody Kingsbury, Isaac, Heather & Holly Sauve, Andrew, Alyssa, Elizabeth & Emma Etzler, his great-grandchildren: Noah, Robert and Dawson Dosch, his siblings: Linda (Don) Carlson, Meridan, Idaho and Joyce (Leo) Staskavige, Wenatchee, Wash.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ralph and sister, Patti Ganyo.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Grafton Federated Church, Grafton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton. Friends may also call at the church on Thursday for one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Crescent Cemetery in the spring.

An online guestbook is available at the Tollefson Funeral Home website.

The Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tollefson Funeral Home - Grafton
154 W. 12th St., Grafton, ND
Dec
22
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Tollefson Funeral Home - Grafton
154 W. 12th St., Grafton, ND
Dec
23
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Federated Church - Grafton
702 Griggs Avenue, Grafton, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Tollefson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of The Best men we´ve ever known. Loved his company. We will forever have him in our heart. Hugs family. We love you all and are so very sorry for your loss.
Greg & Kathi Anderson Family
Friend
December 22, 2021
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
December 20, 2021
Fine photo of Bill! Many hearts are sharing your loss & so fond of the times we got to visit when you passed through Bismarck! Joyce, Barry, Leah & families...may peace fill your hearts as the joy of family gathering kindles love in each of you! Hugs of comfort to each of you this Christmas season!
Sandie Holzer
Friend
December 20, 2021
