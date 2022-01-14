Charles Sakariassen

Charles William Sakariassen entered the final punctuation mark in a storied life last month. An actor, dedicated writer, and former newspaperman, Sakariassen died on Dec. 29, 2021, in Los Angeles one day short of his 90th birthday.

Bill Sak, as he was known to friends and family, was born in Mandan in 1932 to John A. and Phyllis (Jochim) Sakariassen. He graduated from Mandan High School in 1950 and attended Bismarck Junior College before enrolling at the University of North Dakota, where he began studying his life's enduring passion: writing. Bill's college years were interrupted when he was drafted into the Army, serving in Germany first with the military police then as a staff writer for Stars and Stripes. He returned to UND post-Army, working as editor of The Dakota Student and completing a degree in journalism while also nurturing an interest in theater through various stage roles for the Dakota Playmakers.

Acting eventually led him to New York's Theater Studio and membership in a string of stock stage companies. During his New York days, Bill performed on Broadway alongside James Earl Jones and worked sound and lighting at the Village Gate jazz club. He chased the latter gig with a two-year stint as road manager for jazz pianist Errol Garner before deciding to switch coasts and give L.A. a go in 1969. At first, Bill found it tough to get acting jobs, and spent his days writing screenplays and working carpentry jobs. But a chance Cadillac commercial shook opportunity loose, culminating in a 14-year stretch as Ray, the affable, smiling face of Sparkletts.

Fame wasn't Bill's L.A. dream, though. As noted by former LA Times writer Gail Buchalter in a 1984 profile, he avoided public recognition and shied away from watching his own face on screen, preferring to hammer the keys of his typewriter in the privacy of his Hollywood Hills home. Bill was a constant source of delight and amusement for his siblings, with whom he remained very close throughout his life. He preferred warm weather and cold beer, loved travel, and reveled in reconnecting with his Mandan peers at high school reunions.

Bill is survived by his siblings, John R. Sakariassen and Irene Linseth, both of Bismarck; niece Betsy (Horace) Nash of Seguin, Texas; nephews Erik (Amy) Sakariassen of Bismarck, N.D. and Paul (Karen) Sakariassen of Lakeville, Minn.; his grandnieces and grandnephews and their families; and his friends and neighbors in L.A.