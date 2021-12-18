Charles Vetter

Charles E. Vetter "Chuck", age 72 of Elgin, passed away at his home north of Elgin on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2021.

The funeral service for Chuck will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Assembly of God Church, Elgin. Pastor Vern Finck will officiate with burial in the Assembly of God Cemetery at Elgin.

Following the graveside service, a time of fellowship and a luncheon will be held at the Elgin Community Center.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home website and can be viewed by going to Chuck's obituary and "view funeral service here."

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 3 to the time of the family service at 6:30 p.m. at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Cards can be mailed to Colleen Vetter, 6765 62nd St SW, Elgin, ND 58633.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.