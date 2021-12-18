Menu
Charles Vetter
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin
314 North Main Street
Elgin, ND

Charles Vetter

Charles E. Vetter "Chuck", age 72 of Elgin, passed away at his home north of Elgin on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2021.

The funeral service for Chuck will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Assembly of God Church, Elgin. Pastor Vern Finck will officiate with burial in the Assembly of God Cemetery at Elgin.

Following the graveside service, a time of fellowship and a luncheon will be held at the Elgin Community Center.

The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home website and can be viewed by going to Chuck's obituary and "view funeral service here."

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 3 to the time of the family service at 6:30 p.m. at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Cards can be mailed to Colleen Vetter, 6765 62nd St SW, Elgin, ND 58633.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin
314 North Main Street, Elgin, ND
Dec
21
Service
6:30p.m.
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin
314 North Main Street, Elgin, ND
Dec
22
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Assembly of God Church
Elgin, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Evanson Jensen Funeral Home - Elgin
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Gods blessings and love to get you through all the tuff days!
Brenda Reineke
December 23, 2021
are sympathy and prayers for the family god bless and the lord be with you.
clyde and michelle wiege
Other
December 22, 2021
PRAYING FOR THE FAMLY AND FRIENDS...GOD BLESS.
PASTOR BILL BRADLEY
Friend
December 20, 2021
So sorry to hear Chuck has passed away. My deepest sympathy to your family. Grateful to have known and enjoyed him for many years.
Keith schindler
December 18, 2021
