The Bismarck Tribune
Charlotte Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory - Fort Collins
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO

Charlotte Anderson

Charlotte Anderson, aka "Chucky", age 86, went to meet her sisters in heaven on March 8, 2021.

Charlotte is survived by Bill Hultgren, her brother-in-law, nieces Janice, Jeannette, Joanne, Laurie and Jan, and nephews Bruce, Richard and Ronald, their spouses and many great-nieces and nephews. Charlotte was born in a farming community near Starkweather, North Dakota.

She is preceded in death by "Mother" (Mary) and "Daddy" (Alexander), and her sisters Kathleen and Esther.

Charlotte grew up on a farm outside of Starkweather. She was proud to say she was a North Dakotan through and through!!! She would spend summers working in the garden, taking snacks out to the farm crews, helping with the house chores and canning. Her parents prioritized education, as well as 4-H. In order to attend school in the winter when the snow was deep, her father arranged lodging in Starkweather and she and her sisters stayed in town.

Miss Anderson (as she was known to her students), began her teaching career in Minot. She then moved to Bismarck to continue teaching for 34 years at Northridge Elementary. She loved teaching and she loved her "kids." While reading the paper, she would watch for past students. She followed the Bismarck sport teams and marriage announcements, always pointing out her former students. She always felt teaching was her calling.

Following the death of her father, Charlotte shared her home with her mother. That also included sharing her home with her mother's companion, Scooter, one of the many dogs that kept them company.

Charlotte enjoyed entertaining. She liked people and appreciated friends. When you attended a party at Chucky's house, you were in for coffee, food, talking, bridge, more talking, etc. Charlotte had large vinyl, book, and playing card collections. She was the consummate hostess.

Religion was an important part of her life. Her parents felt faith was important and therefore it was a large part of her early years and continued throughout her life.

It was hard for the family to watch Charlotte change from the loving, laughing aunt to the aunt with dementia. The gifts she shared throughout her life will continue on through others - that is the true gift she leaves behind.

In memory of Chucky, please hug your children, say a prayer, plant a flower, feed the birds, visit your parents, play a game of bridge, play music and sing along, have a party with good china, laugh and enjoy life. It is not the material items Chucky left behind, it is her loving spirit.

Memorial service will take place 2 p.m. CST today and will be shared via Zoom. Please access the Zoom link at www.goesfuneralcare.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Zoom link at www.goesfuneralcare.com
CO
Funeral services provided by:
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory - Fort Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Was sorry to hear about Charlotte's (Chuck) passing. We were both in the Bismarck school system. She was my best friend. We had many good times together and many good phone calls. Last I heard from her was that she had move to a care home in Bismarck. When my husband and I were there, we looked her up, and they said she had moved to Colorado. Hope she didn't have a lot of pain and suffering. It was a blessing to call her my friend. Helga (Olson) Schuschke
Helga Schuschke
March 22, 2021
Thank you for being a wonderful teacher. Rest in heaven.
Nancy Arso
March 12, 2021
I was a school cook at Northridge when Ms Anderson was a teacher there, a wonderful person with a beautiful personality. Sympathies to the family
Sharon Mertz
March 11, 2021
My mother Leona stayed at her house to help out and when us kids would come to visit I so remember the talks with her. She was such a loving person and will be missed. Prayers for all who knew this very special soul.
Lori J Hausauer
March 11, 2021
We were one of the many families to have had the privilege of having this wonderful women teach and mentor my son. I will never forget the first time I stood outside her room and heard her settle her class with her sweet whisper! Her students were always her "friends" and she will always be in my heart as that warm loving person that made her Miss Anderson
Cheryl Enervold
March 11, 2021
Miss Anderson was my 3rd grade teacher at Northridge. She is a teacher I have and will never forget. She was always so sweet and loving towards her students and her smile and laughter was contagious. I will never forget the song that I still sing in my head from time to time or share it with my daughter. The days of the week, "Wednesday sooouuuupp!" She will be greatly missed and touched so many lives over the years. My thoughts and prayers to her family!
Chelsie Tryhus
March 11, 2021
My sincere sympathy to the family of Miss C Anderson. She was my third grade teacher at Northridge Elementary and was a wonderful, compassionate, and passionate teacher. She was one of the kindest people I know. Prayers to her family.
Janna Williams
March 11, 2021
