Charlotte Anderson

Charlotte Anderson, aka "Chucky", age 86, went to meet her sisters in heaven on March 8, 2021.

Charlotte is survived by Bill Hultgren, her brother-in-law, nieces Janice, Jeannette, Joanne, Laurie and Jan, and nephews Bruce, Richard and Ronald, their spouses and many great-nieces and nephews. Charlotte was born in a farming community near Starkweather, North Dakota.

She is preceded in death by "Mother" (Mary) and "Daddy" (Alexander), and her sisters Kathleen and Esther.

Charlotte grew up on a farm outside of Starkweather. She was proud to say she was a North Dakotan through and through!!! She would spend summers working in the garden, taking snacks out to the farm crews, helping with the house chores and canning. Her parents prioritized education, as well as 4-H. In order to attend school in the winter when the snow was deep, her father arranged lodging in Starkweather and she and her sisters stayed in town.

Miss Anderson (as she was known to her students), began her teaching career in Minot. She then moved to Bismarck to continue teaching for 34 years at Northridge Elementary. She loved teaching and she loved her "kids." While reading the paper, she would watch for past students. She followed the Bismarck sport teams and marriage announcements, always pointing out her former students. She always felt teaching was her calling.

Following the death of her father, Charlotte shared her home with her mother. That also included sharing her home with her mother's companion, Scooter, one of the many dogs that kept them company.

Charlotte enjoyed entertaining. She liked people and appreciated friends. When you attended a party at Chucky's house, you were in for coffee, food, talking, bridge, more talking, etc. Charlotte had large vinyl, book, and playing card collections. She was the consummate hostess.

Religion was an important part of her life. Her parents felt faith was important and therefore it was a large part of her early years and continued throughout her life.

It was hard for the family to watch Charlotte change from the loving, laughing aunt to the aunt with dementia. The gifts she shared throughout her life will continue on through others - that is the true gift she leaves behind.

In memory of Chucky, please hug your children, say a prayer, plant a flower, feed the birds, visit your parents, play a game of bridge, play music and sing along, have a party with good china, laugh and enjoy life. It is not the material items Chucky left behind, it is her loving spirit.

Memorial service will take place 2 p.m. CST today and will be shared via Zoom. Please access the Zoom link at www.goesfuneralcare.com.