Charlotte "Chuck" Kurtz, 62, of Bismarck, passed away Aug. 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer, and after five years, she is now free from pain.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with Pastor Julie Anderson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Chuck was born Dec. 4, 1957, to Roger and Ella (Oberg) Hegre in Rapid City, S.D. She graduated from Timber Lake High School in 1976 and Bismarck State College in 1978. She worked at Gold Seal from 1979-1987 and Workforce Safety and Insurance from 1987 until she retired in April 2020.

Chuck met the love of her life, Jeff, in the spring of 1979. They were married May 24, 1980, in Timber Lake, S.D. The pride of her life was raising their beloved daughters: Amber, Amy and Sara. Their family expanded with the addition of her son-in-law, Scott and her grand-dogs: Brutus, Rascal and Tucker.

Her favorite pastimes included baking, gardening and entertaining her large community of friends and family. She loved everything about Christmas, especially baking Christmas goodies, snowmen and decorating the house. She was a deeply caring person, and one way she showed that was maintaining a yearly calendar of important dates to everyone whose life she touched.

Chuck will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 40 years, Jeff, of Bismarck; daughters, Amber Kurtz, Amy (Scott) Johs, Sara Kurtz, all of Bismarck; father, Roger Hegre of Lemmon, S.D.; sister, RoAnn (Mike) Adams of Leawood, Kan.; brother, Randy (Linda Swenson) Hegre of Amery, Wis.; mother-in-law, Sharon Kurtz, of Alice; sisters-in-law Donna (John) Roths, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and Sue (Jon) Spadino of Shakopee, Minn.; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Chuck is met in Heaven by her infant daughter Cara; mother, Ella Hegre; father-in-law, Howard Kurtz; and dear friend, Doug Zimmerman.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Bismarck Cancer Center or CHI Health at Home and Hospice.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.