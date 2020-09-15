Charlotte Timboe

Charlotte Lucille (Striegel) Timboe, age 94, Carson, was reunited with her Savior on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Jacobson Memorial Hospital in Elgin.

Funeral Services will be held 10 a.m. MT Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Carson with Pastor Bethany Haberstroh officiating. Burial will be at 3 p.m. CT at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south of Mandan.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday morning.

The funeral will be livestreamed through the Evanson Jensen Funeral Home website. Click on Charlotte's obituary to view the service.

Charlotte was born on Dec. 4, 1925 in rural Grant County, N.D., to Nick and Gladys (McLean) Striegel. The oldest of five children, she helped raise the children on the family farm and ranch in some very harsh times. Charlotte married Gottlieb Strohscherer in 1944 and they had a son Roger. Gottlieb passed away in December of 1962 and Roger in November of 1963.

Charlotte continued to farm the land, milk cows, had beef cows and chickens and ran the hotel in Carson until she met and married Gordon Timboe on June 11, 1965. She taught him how to farm and raise cattle and was the love of his life. They adopted two girls, Neva Jane and Nyra Jean, who were the joys of their lives. Charlotte cherished each of them and never let them leave the door without an "I love you." With so much love for children, Charlotte and Gordon then became foster parents and opened their hearts and home to many children. Charlotte loved providing care for children and that carried on throughout her lifetime. Charlotte continued to share her love for children by opening a daycare in Carson in 1982 and loved every child as if they were her own. Charlotte loved no one more than her grandchildren. When she was with her grandchildren she was in her absolute glory. The other love was her chickens. She had a flock of chickens until she was 90 years old. What a great cook she was! She loved cooking for family and friends as often as she could. You never left her table hungry.

Charlotte was a 4-H leader and a proud supporter of the Grant County Fair for 50 years. Charlotte also enjoyed playing horseshoes and helping the community as an ambulance member. Some of her favorite hobbies were gardening, canning, quilting, baking and decorating cakes. She did have her own thoughts and was very passionate about her feelings. If you had to describe her in one word, compassionate would be the word. Her God was so important to her and she talked freely with God. She prayed generously for all. She would say with conviction, I prayed so hard for you my eyes hurt.

Charlotte is survived by her two daughters and their families. Daughter Neva (Jeff) Hamre of Leonard, Haley (Patrick) Kalina, great-grandchildren Sam, Amelia, and Charlotte, all of Alexandria, Minn. Kayl of Enderlin. Mackenzie (Patrick) Dougherty, great-grandbaby Dougherty due in January, of Alexandria, Minn., and Jorun of Leonard. Daughter Nyra (Rod) Ruscheinsky of Carson. Lindsey (Cody) Vandenburg and great-granddaughter, Berklee, Shields, Carly (Ben) Baker of McKenzie, Skyler, of Mandan, Cody and Beau of Carson. Also surviving is her brother Curtis Striegel, Bismarck, and sister Hazel McDowell, Laurel, Mont., and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her son Roger, her husband Gordon and two brothers Cleon and Duane.

Condolences to the family may be sent through our website at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.