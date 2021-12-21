Charon Johnson
1933 - 2021
Charon Johnson, 88, passed away at home on Dec. 13, 2021 under hospice care.
Charon Keith Pierce Johnson was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota on Aug. 7, 1933 to Kenneth and Gladys (Pierce) Johnson of rural Churchs Ferry. He grew up on the farm that was homesteaded in 1883 by his great grandfather.
After graduating from Devils Lake High School in 1951 and attending NDSU, he worked for Nash Finch in Devils Lake. He married Marcia Myhra on Dec. 8, 1956. They were transferred by Nash Finch to Fargo and lived there until 1958. They then moved to Minot and Charon worked for General Mills, Folger's Coffee, and IDS (now Ameriprise). Two children were born during this time, Steven and Judy.
In 1967 Charon's father had to give up farming for medical reasons, so Charon purchased the farm and farmed for 15 years until interest rates went up. He rented the farm out and was then employed by Garrison Diversion Conservancy District as Public Relations Director until his retirement.
After retiring in 1995, Charon and Marcia purchased a home in Mesa, Arizona and for 20 years traveled in the summer months. They were in all 50 states and nine of the ten provinces of Canada, golfing in most of them. They were fortunate to be able to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary just five days before he passed.
Charon was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Gladys Johnson, two sisters and their husbands, Donna (Lyle) Clow, Park River, ND and Enid (Robert) Viau, Grand Forks, ND and brother-in-law Richard (Bess) Myhra.
Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife Marcia, son Steven (Laurie) Johnson, Victoria, Minn., and daughter Judy (Tim) Thome, Alto, Mich., nine grandchildren Luke, Aaron, Carrie, Paige, Madeline, Nicholas, TJ, Alyssa, and Caleb, and five great-granddaughters Emma, Allison, Lydia, Abigail, and Charlotte. Several cousins, nieces, and nephews who are close to him also survive.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Love of Christ Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85205. Service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.
Youtube.com/user/loveofchristLC or Facebook.com/LOCLC