I had several adventures with Uncle Charon. One was when we were hauling grain in 1967. We had to cross some railroad tracks on our way to the elevator in Penn, ND. There were railroad tracks in Penn and it was my job to make sure there were no trains coming. Well, on one trip I got lazy and told Uncle Charon that no trains were coming. But there was. Luckily Uncle Charon was watching too. When I finally looked, I saw the train coming and it was close, I almost jumped out of my pants. Luckily Uncle Charon was already coming to a stop, Uncle Charon really had a laugh at my expense. Another adventure was when we had to fight a fire together. The burn barrel that we used to burn garbage was full, so we had to haul it to the place where we usually let it burn out. Unfortunately, it was a dry year and there were still embers in the bottom of the burn barrel. We went back to the house to have dinner. After dinner, we were watching the soap opera Days of Our Lives before we went back to work. Charon looked out the window and saw the fire burning because of the burn barrel. The fire was located between two grain fields, so it was crucial that we get the fire out before the fields caught on fire. Uncle Charon jumped on the tractor and I jumped on the stone boat, which was already hooked up to the tractor. Charon put the tractor in road gear and I road the stone boat, which was simply flat with no sides on runners. I never fell off, either on the straight path or around the curves. I am still pretty proud of that. We must of picked up the gunny sacks before we left. And we were lucky to have Mikes Lake adjacent to the fire. So we would wade out into the lake, get the sacks soaked and then go the the fire and start beating it out. We fought the fire for about 4 hours. We never gained on the fire, but kept it from the fields. Finally grandma came home from work. She was the Post Master in Churches Ferry. As soon as she saw what was going on, she called the fire department. The fire department showed up just in the nick of time and put the fire out. I was in very good physical condition and don't know how I did it. I can only imagine how Uncle Charon felt. We probably blew smoke out of our lungs for several days. Just another day with Uncle Charon. I will miss him and our adventures together!!!!!

Daniel R Viau Family December 22, 2021