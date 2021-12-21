Menu
Charon Johnson
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021

Charon Johnson, 88, passed away at home on Dec. 13, 2021 under hospice care.

Charon Keith Pierce Johnson was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota on Aug. 7, 1933 to Kenneth and Gladys (Pierce) Johnson of rural Churchs Ferry. He grew up on the farm that was homesteaded in 1883 by his great grandfather.

After graduating from Devils Lake High School in 1951 and attending NDSU, he worked for Nash Finch in Devils Lake. He married Marcia Myhra on Dec. 8, 1956. They were transferred by Nash Finch to Fargo and lived there until 1958. They then moved to Minot and Charon worked for General Mills, Folger's Coffee, and IDS (now Ameriprise). Two children were born during this time, Steven and Judy.

In 1967 Charon's father had to give up farming for medical reasons, so Charon purchased the farm and farmed for 15 years until interest rates went up. He rented the farm out and was then employed by Garrison Diversion Conservancy District as Public Relations Director until his retirement.

After retiring in 1995, Charon and Marcia purchased a home in Mesa, Arizona and for 20 years traveled in the summer months. They were in all 50 states and nine of the ten provinces of Canada, golfing in most of them. They were fortunate to be able to celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary just five days before he passed.

Charon was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Gladys Johnson, two sisters and their husbands, Donna (Lyle) Clow, Park River, ND and Enid (Robert) Viau, Grand Forks, ND and brother-in-law Richard (Bess) Myhra.

Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife Marcia, son Steven (Laurie) Johnson, Victoria, Minn., and daughter Judy (Tim) Thome, Alto, Mich., nine grandchildren Luke, Aaron, Carrie, Paige, Madeline, Nicholas, TJ, Alyssa, and Caleb, and five great-granddaughters Emma, Allison, Lydia, Abigail, and Charlotte. Several cousins, nieces, and nephews who are close to him also survive.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Love of Christ Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85205. Service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend in person.

Youtube.com/user/loveofchristLC or Facebook.com/LOCLC


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Love of Christ Lutheran Church
1525 N. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kip Viau Family
January 5, 2022
Charline Mills
December 31, 2021
I had several adventures with Uncle Charon. One was when we were hauling grain in 1967. We had to cross some railroad tracks on our way to the elevator in Penn, ND. There were railroad tracks in Penn and it was my job to make sure there were no trains coming. Well, on one trip I got lazy and told Uncle Charon that no trains were coming. But there was. Luckily Uncle Charon was watching too. When I finally looked, I saw the train coming and it was close, I almost jumped out of my pants. Luckily Uncle Charon was already coming to a stop, Uncle Charon really had a laugh at my expense. Another adventure was when we had to fight a fire together. The burn barrel that we used to burn garbage was full, so we had to haul it to the place where we usually let it burn out. Unfortunately, it was a dry year and there were still embers in the bottom of the burn barrel. We went back to the house to have dinner. After dinner, we were watching the soap opera Days of Our Lives before we went back to work. Charon looked out the window and saw the fire burning because of the burn barrel. The fire was located between two grain fields, so it was crucial that we get the fire out before the fields caught on fire. Uncle Charon jumped on the tractor and I jumped on the stone boat, which was already hooked up to the tractor. Charon put the tractor in road gear and I road the stone boat, which was simply flat with no sides on runners. I never fell off, either on the straight path or around the curves. I am still pretty proud of that. We must of picked up the gunny sacks before we left. And we were lucky to have Mikes Lake adjacent to the fire. So we would wade out into the lake, get the sacks soaked and then go the the fire and start beating it out. We fought the fire for about 4 hours. We never gained on the fire, but kept it from the fields. Finally grandma came home from work. She was the Post Master in Churches Ferry. As soon as she saw what was going on, she called the fire department. The fire department showed up just in the nick of time and put the fire out. I was in very good physical condition and don't know how I did it. I can only imagine how Uncle Charon felt. We probably blew smoke out of our lungs for several days. Just another day with Uncle Charon. I will miss him and our adventures together!!!!!
Daniel R Viau
Family
December 22, 2021
Marcia, I am so sorry for your loss. The two of you were such a large part of my parents world. Your visits to Dickinson were always a joy!
Marla Uhler Gleave
December 21, 2021
Marcia and family. So sorry for your loss. You are in my prayers. Wonderful friend to our family and we always enjoyed our visits when you came back to ND. Many many wonderful memories. Love from Monty and I
Marcie Uhler Seagren
Friend
December 21, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Charon was truly a great man and will be missed by many. Sending many hugs and prayers to the family.
Trudie Neurohr
Friend
December 21, 2021
Dan Viau and Janell Oppegard
December 21, 2021
