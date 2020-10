Cheryl Frederick

Cheryl Lynne (Neff) Frederick, 57, passed away at her home on Oct. 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Bismarck Baptist Church, 2211 Laforest Ave, Bismarck. Visitation will begin 5 p.m. at the church.

