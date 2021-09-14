Cheryl Sauter

Cheryl Sauter, 72, Bismarck, formerly of Goodrich, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at the Sanford Hospital in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at the Peace Lutheran Church of Goodrich. Burial will be in the Goodrich City Cemetery in Goodrich.

Cheryl was born Nov. 15, 1948 in Cambridge, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Roy and Erma (Gilbertson) Lindquist. Cheryl grew up in Cambridge and graduated from Cambridge High School. Cheryl married Glen Sauter on Dec. 14, 1968 in Cambridge and moved to Goodrich in 1977.

Cheryl worked at Doerings Super Valu in Goodrich for many years. She later owned and operated the Double Vision Bar in Goodrich until retiring. Cheryl moved to Bismarck to be closer to family. Cheryl was a member of the Peace Lutheran Church in Goodrich. Cheryl loved playing pinochle and most recently loved doing crafts, paintings, and going on outings with her friends from Edgewood.

Cheryl is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jerel Hoheisel, Bismarck, son and daughter-in-law, Chad and Sam Sauter of Bismarck; six grandchildren; Sheldon Frueh, McKenna Hoheisel, Berkley Sauter, Hunter Hoheisel, Grant and Brook Thunderhawk. One sister-in-law, Charlotte Lindquist; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen who died July 21, 2001; two brothers, Dennis and Les Lindquist; sister-in-law, Marlys Lindquist; father and mother-in-law, Alvin and Ruth Sauter; brother-in-law, Larry Sauter.