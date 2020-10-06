Chester James

With great sadness, we announce the loss of our loved one, Chester Gail James, 91, Bismarck on Oct. 2, 2020. Funeral will be held 1:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9 at First Presbyterian Church, Bismarck. Social distancing and masks required. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website.

Private burial will take place at North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Chester was born Jan. 31, 1929 to Glen Elton and Clara Faye (Wood) James in Prescott, Iowa. As a youngster, his father taught him how to hunt, fish and trap. Those early experiences led to his lifelong enthusiasm and respect for the outdoors. After graduating from high school, Chester worked at his father's machine and welding shop and at a hardware store. In Jan. 1951, he was drafted into the Army and went to Korea and Japan. After returning home, he began attending college at Iowa State studying wildlife biology. In 1954, he married Delores Cramer of Cromwell, Iowa.

After graduating from college in 1957, Chester accepted a job with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. He and Delores first lived in Stanley, then moved to Bismarck in 1965 where Chester managed Game and Fish land in nine counties.

He continued to enjoy fishing and hunting. He wrote about old fishing lures, rods, reels and motors. In 1975, he was one of the Game and Fish biologists who accompanied a hunter on the first ND bighorn sheep hunt. He enjoyed muzzle loading competitions and was a tough competitor. Chester's other interests included shop work, using a lathe and mill, welding, blacksmithing, gunsmithing and woodwork.

Chester resided at Baptist Health Care Center for the last 20 months. We thank their entire staff, particularly the team in Northern Lights, for the respect, care and kindness they gave him.

Chester was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law. He was also preceded by his parents-in-law and his sisters-in-law and their spouses.

Chester is survived by his wife of 66 years, Delores, and their four children: Mark (Cheryl) James, Colorado Springs, Colo.; Mary (Doug) Bradford, Bismarck; Laura (Bill) Jensen, Bismarck and Linda James (Steve Johnson), Hudson, Wis.; eight grandchildren: Mariah (Mihir) Raval, Douglas (Casie) Bradford, Melissa James, Eric (Amelia) James, Isaac (Sam) Jensen, Paul Jensen (Abby Ritz), Mark Jensen and Ruth Jensen; and three great-grandchildren, Jameson and Oakley Bradford and Natalie James.

