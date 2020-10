Chief David R. Paetz, 70, Bismarck, formerly of Beulah, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at New Life Church, 1320 Tacoma Ave, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Further arrangements are pending with Eastgate Funeral Service.