Chief David Paetz

Chief David R. Paetz, 70, Bismarck, formerly of Beulah, passed away with his loving wife, Sophie, by his side on Sept. 30, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at New Life Church, 1320 Tacoma Ave, Bismarck. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. A livestream of the service will be available for viewing on the funeral home's website.

To sign the online guestbook and to view the service livestream, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.