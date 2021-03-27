Christine Weigel

Christine Weigel, 82, Napoleon, passed away surrounded by her loving family on March 24, 2021 in Littleton, Colorado. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29 at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 401 Broadway, Napoleon. A livestream of Christine's funeral service will be available on the St. Philip Neri Catholic Church Facebook or Youtube page.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church with a rosary and prayer service following at 7 p.m. Following the mass on Monday, interment will be held at St. Philip's Catholic Cemetery.

Christine was born Oct. 28, 1938 to Romaltus and Christina (Wald) Wangler in Napoleon. She attended elementary at Country School and graduated from Napoleon High School. Following graduation, she pursued her teaching certificate from Valley City. Christine's first job was teaching; she even had the pleasure of teaching some of her younger siblings. Christine devoted the next 33 years working for the Napoleon Care Center.

On Jan. 2, 1957, Christine married the love of her life, Alois Weigel at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Kintyre. Christine and Alois resided in the city of Napoleon and were blessed with two daughters and two sons. They became members of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Christine enjoyed playing pinochle with their friends, cooking (always a new recipe), traveling and spending quality time with her family.

Christine and Alois shared a beautiful life of 63 years and are reunited in heaven after only seven short months of separation.

She is survived by her son Randy (Lyn), Aurora, Colo.; Vonda (Steve), Littleton, Colo., and Tammy (Bobby), Lakewood, Colo. Christine had five grandchildren: Shanda (Matt) Moore, Highlands Ranch, Colo.; Cameron Becker, Bismarck; Evan Weigel, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Justin Weigel, Tempe, Ariz.; and Dylan Weigel, Aurora, Colo.

Christine will be dearly missed by her six loving sisters, Irene Needham, Duluth, Minn.; Millie Schmidt, Bismarck; Marcy Bitz, Napoleon; Fran (Phil), Bismarck; Leona Werre, Bismarck; Helen (Seb) Schumacher, Bismarck, and three brothers that she adored so much, Tony Wangler, Napoleon; Tom (Jan) Wangler, Bismarck, Gary (Audrey) Wangler, Mandan.

Christine was preceded in death recently by her beloved husband Alois J Weigel and son Ronald Weigel; her parents Romaltus and Christina (Wald) Wangler, a sister Mary Masseth, a brother Mark Wangler, and four brothers-in-law Adam Masseth, Valentine Schmidt, Leonard Bitz and Gene Werre and a sister-in-law Rita Wangler.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. The family has endured tremendous loss in the past seven months and would welcome prayers of strength.

Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm, entrusted with arrangements.