Christopher Keller

Christopher Michael Keller, 45, passed away from his short battle with cancer on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Sanford Health Bismarck.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, at the Baymont Inn, Mandan with Reverend Ernie Hockett officiating. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Full obituary is on the DaWise Perry website at www.dawiseperry.com.