Cindy Brown

With profound sadness we announce the passing of Cindy Louise Brown, our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend on Aug. 1, 2020.

She was born Cindy Louise Miller on Jan. 19, 1954, in Bismarck and was raised by her father Merlin Miller, mother, Ethel (Welch) Schuler, and stepfather, Armin Schuler. She married David Brown and after a short time in Fargo and Seattle, Washington, Cindy and David settled in Pinehurst, Idaho, where she had resided since 1982.

Cindy was known for her determination and hard work. In addition to keeping her family organized and her house tidy, she managed the Silver Spoon Restaurant in Kellogg, Idaho, for 29 years. After retiring, she had more time to spend doing the things she loved, including spending time with her family and friends, doing ceramics, and baking. Cindy adored her grandchildren and was their greatest cheerleader. She was proud of them and relished their accomplishments.

She is survived by her husband David "Dave" Brown, three children, Cathy (Brad) Hill Currier, Derick Brown and Darius Brown; five grandchildren, Josie, Abby, Sydney, Aiden and Madi; her parents Armin and Ethel Schuler; three sisters, Marcia Barnes, Cheryl Sorrell, and Ambre Haas; and her many nieces and nephews.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Merlin Miller, her brothers, Melvin "Corky" Miller and Richard Schuler, and her sister, Dawn Hardy.

A small family celebration of Cindy's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Tracy's Sanctuary House Chapel in Bismarck.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Tracy's Sanctuary House are welcome.