Cindy Sylte
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Cindy Sylte

Cynthia Ann (Schwede) Sylte, 64, Bismarck, passed away peacefully at her home due to complications of myotonic dystrophy. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Riverview Cemetery, Williston.

Cynthia was born March 14, 1957, in Glendive, Montana, to Robert "Bob" and Sally (Huck) Schwede. She graduated from Mandan High School in 1975 and moved to Williston shortly after.

Cindy worked in the X-Ray Department at Mercy Hospital in Williston. She married Calvin Sylte in 1983 in Williston, where they resided for several years. Cindy and Calvin also lived in Worland, Wyoming, for a period of time.

Early in her married life, Cindy enjoyed caring for her dogs, hunting, fishing and cooking for Calvin. She also enjoyed visiting with Gayle, Julie, Mado and Gladys – her caregivers and friends for the last five years.

Cindy is survived by her two brothers, Michael (Jill) Schwede, Rochester, Minn., and Charles (Ann) Schwede, Frazee, Minn.; sister, Connie (Dick) Heidt, Bismarck; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin; parents, Robert and Sally Schwede; and her brother, Marc Schwede.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to CHI St. Alexius Hospice, Bismarck.

To share memories of Cindy and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Sep
14
Burial
11:30a.m.
Riverview Cemetery
Williston, ND
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.