Clara Schafer

Clara Neomia Dawson was born March 18, 1933 on the family farm near Almont to Ralph and Ora (Helmick) Dawson. She attended schools in Almont and New Salem.

Clara married Otto Schafer on Sept. 14, 1949 in Fallon. Through the years, she worked in hospitals in Garrison, Montrose, Colorado, Monticello, Minnesota, Mandan and at St. Alexius in Bismarck where she retired at age 70.

In 2002, she and her four sisters-in-law started the first active chapter of The Red Hat Society in Bismarck, where she was the "Queen Bee" of the Ladies With Pizazz group for many years.

In early May 2021 while visiting her son in Pavillion, Wyoming, Clara suffered a fall. She died in the late evening of May 11, 2021 surrounded by her immediate family.

The family will welcome visitors Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7 at Bismarck Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on Bismarck Funeral Home's Facebook page and a recording of the service will be posted under Clara's obituary on the funeral home's website.

Clara is survived by children, Paulette (Bob) Kuehn of Forest Lake, Minn., Joan Foss of Bismarck, Nick (Joni) Schafer of Pavillion, Wyo., and Laurel (Barry) Konsor of Sheridan, Ore.; grandchildren, Antonia Porth, Jason Foss, Christopher Kuehn, Jamie Moore, Barbara Ward, Rebecca Kuehn, Elisabeth Kable, Bret Hoover, Charles Konsor, Patrick Konsor, and Clay Schafer; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Jo Dawson and Shirley Dawson, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers, Levi (Bud), Earl, Leslie (Glen), and Wendal; sisters-in-law Eva, Naomi, Myrtle; and grandson, Erroll Konsor.

Clara will be remembered for her many gifts of jam, her kuchen bars, sharing her recipes, but more importantly her generosity and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a Veterans organization of your choosing.

