Clarence Poling

Clarence Clinton "Chip" Poling, 84, passed away Dec. 6, 2020 at his home in Parma, ID surrounded by family.

Chip is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna, brother Fletcher (Hedgie) Poling of Bismarck ND and his beloved cousins who grew up together in North Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Kathryn Poling.

To see the full obituary, please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/clarence-poling/ If you have a memory of Chip you would like to share with the family, please send to the Poling Family, P.O. Box 505, Parma, ID 83660, or email to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice (Chip would endorse a donation made to a local library or youth sports program) or to his daughter Peggy's library at Parma School District #137, 805 E McConnell, Parma, ID 83660. Services will be held at a later date in Montana and North Dakota.