Clarence Schock

Clarence L. Schock, age 82, of Carson, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at the Jacobson Memorial Hospital in Elgin.

A private family service will be held 1 p.m. MT Friday, Dec. 4, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elgin with the burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. The burial service will be at approximately 2 p.m. The public is welcome to join at the cemetery at this time.

There will be a public visitation from 1 to 7 p.m. MT Thursday at the Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home in Elgin.

He is survived by the love of his life, Twyla Schock; children, Velvet (Perry) Finck, Elgin, Velecia (Randy) Rath, Hazelton; Vance (Patty) Schock, Baldwin; Verland Schock, Carson; Verrick (Sarah) Schock, Carson; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Twyla Schock 5770 76th St SW, Leith, ND 58529.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
