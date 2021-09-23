Clarence Wiedrich

Clarence Robert Wiedrich, 90, of Hazen passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, rural Hazen with Pastor Bill Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT on Friday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Clarence was born on June 18, 1941 in Beulah to Reinhold and Philipena (Pfeifer) Wiedrich. He grew up and attended school north of Hazen. Following school, Clarence worked on the Garrison Dam project until being drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953. Before leaving for the service, he married Ardella June Rathjen on Sept. 9, 1952 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Clarence was honorably discharged in 1955 and the couple moved to Butte, N.D. where Clarence farmed and drove school bus. In 1964, Clarence and Ardella moved to Ardella's family farm in Stanton and lived there until 2006, when they moved to Hazen. Besides farming, Clarence also worked for UPA for 17 years. Clarence moved into the Senior Suites in 2016 and in 2019 he moved to Elm Crest Manor.

Clarence was an avid horseman. He excelled at breaking horses and was a gifted rider until he gave up his kidney for his brother, which prompted him to drive teams of horses since he could no longer ride. Clarence and Ardella were very skilled polka dancers and won competitions from North Dakota to Washington state. They also gave lessons and enjoyed local dances.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 69 years, Ardella of New Salem; his children, Glenda (Duane) Miller of Hazen, Carlyle (Debbie) Wiedrich of Coopersburg, Pa., Tracy (Sally) Wiedrich of Bismarck and Courtney Wiedrich of Stanton; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Bonnie Miller of Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters, Selma, Elda, Viola, Regina, Arlene and Marilyn; and seven brothers, Edmund, Roland, Harold, Arville, Hilmer, Myron and Duane.

