Clarence Wolf

Clarence A Wolf, 89, of Robinson, passed away May 30 in Elk River, Minnesota. A visitation will be held Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, Robinson. A private burial will be held Friday, June 11 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Clarence was born Jan. 6, 1932, in Tappen, the son of John and Emma (Oberlander) Wolf. He and his family moved to the present farm south of Robinson in 1941. In 1950 he joined the U.S. Army and was assigned to Company A, of the 129th AOM Battalion of the Armored 7th Division. He proudly served his country, where his final assignment found him managing border communications in the Korean War. Clarence was honorably discharged in 1953 with the ranking of sergeant.

Clarence returned from Korea and purchased the family farm southwest of Robinson. There he began a ranching and farming career that spanned nearly 60 years. He married Arlene Harrington on March 24, 1956. They were married for 60 when Arlene passed away in February of 2017.

Clarence served on the Robinson School Board, Firemen's Board, was an active member of the Lions Club, board member of Bethany Lutheran Church and Quinby Township. He served on the Tuttle Elevator Board, and was active with the Tuttle Wildlife Organization. He served 24 years as a director for the BEK Telephone Coop in Steele.

Clarence had a great sense of humor, a contagious laugh and loved nothing more than a good story, i.e. joke. Rarely did a conversation not end with him saying, "hey, I've got a little story for you!"

Following the death of his wife, he moved to Minnesota for personalized memory care and support. He became an immediate favorite of staff members and caregivers. His signature Black cowboy hat garnered him the name, "Cowboy." His polite manners, easy smile, friendly handshake, and uncommon dress of a western hat, boots, shirt, belt and jeans, made him appear a lifelike cowboy.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the staff at Elk River Senior Living for their personalized care, compassion, respect, patience, kindness and true love for Clarence. A special thanks also to Moments Hospice for their incredible expertise, care, and support.

Clarence leaves behind four children, Dan (Marlene), Carrington; Kenneth, Steele; Sandra (Gary) Hanson; Wahkon, Minn.; Jeffrey (Becki) Steele. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren; (Landyn and Jordan Wolf; Derrick Wolf; Taylor, Kaytlin and Connor Hanson; Jackson Wolf); nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Violet (Earl) Heidt and Albert Wolf; along with sister-in-law Lorraine Wolf; as well as many Harrington, Sackman and Wolf nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Arlene; grandsons, Ryan Wolf and Jarett Wolf; his parents, and siblings Elmer, Clifford, Harvey, Florence, Lorraine, and Eileen.

The family requests memorials to: Bethany Lutheran Church in Robinson, the Steele Ambulance and The Alzheimer's Association.

