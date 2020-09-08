Claribel Rachel Misslin

Claribel Rachel Goetkin Misslin died Sept. 4, 2020, at CHI Hospital in Garrison. A rosary will take place 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Thompson Funeral Home and funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church. Burial will take place immediately following at St. Nicholas Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the services are for family members only.

Claribel Misslin was born March 25, 1924, in Glenwood City, Wis., to Louie and Lillian Goetkin. She grew up on a dairy farm where she was tasked with assisting her father with the milking, hay making and general farming duties.

She had her appendix out while still in high school and during this experience a nurse gave her a back rub and that determined her career path. She stated she knew then what she wanted to do with her life - she wanted to do for others what that nurse had done for her. Consequently upon graduation, she left Glenwood City for St. Paul where she attended St. Joe's School of Nursing. It was there that she met a young student from the University of St. Thomas who had his gall bladder removed. She told her nursing student friends that night that she was going to marry him, and so she did. She also served as a Navy Cadet nurse for a period after her graduation from nurses training.

Clairibel married Robert Anthony Misslin of Garrison June 25, 1942, in Miami. They lived in St. Paul after his discharge from the navy and in 1949 they moved back to his home town of Garrison. He taught for many years while they made many lifelong colleague friends as well as students. He eventually took over his father's grain elevator business.

On Dec. 18, 1962, Robert had an accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Claribel then became his fulltime caregiver. She assisted him in obtaining his master's degree in counseling and guidance and they worked in tandem to do the accounting for the Garrison Memorial hospital for numerous years. He died 33 year later in 1995.

During their early years together he taught her to love the game of golf, bridge and the fun of hunting ducks, geese and pheasants. She continued to pursue all of those activities even after he could no longer participate and long after his death.

She was very active in the community with St. Nicholas Church, the Legion, the school, the Dicken's Festival and the Garrison Golf Course. She loved her family and her friends. Her ending comment to all was "have a great day, God Bless You and I love ya!"

She moved to Bismarck in 1912 after falling and breaking her hip. She remained there until August 2020 when a similar accident caused her to be hospitalized.

She is survived by her sister Gladys Best of Glenwood City; her children Peter (Julia) Venore, Tenn; Patty (Don) Clement, Bismarck; and Michael (Kay) Mandan. She had six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many numerous nieces and nephew, all of whom she considered special.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the Misslin Dollars for Scholars.