Claude died Sept. 15, 2020 at Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen.

Claude Rohrich, son of Joe K. and Mary (Senger) Rohrich was born Oct. 11, 1926 near Strasburg in Emmons County. He grew up east of Linton where he attended country school. After receiving his education, he farmed with his father.

Claude was united in marriage to Katherine Schumacher on Oct. 4, 1949 in St. Andrew Catholic Church. They made their home about six miles northeast of Zeeland where he started Rohrich Farms. Claude continued to farm this area for 40 years. Over the years he farmed with his family and for 25 years with his son, Thomas. In 1992, he and Katherine retired and moved into Zeeland. Katherine died March 1, 2018. Claude moved into assisted living in February 2018 and in August 2019 he entered Wishek Living Center in Wishek.

Claude cherished every moment he spent with his sons and families, especially enjoying birthdays and holidays. In his younger years, he loved to go fur trapping. Over the years you could find Claude attending auction sales and always finding the time to socialize with friends. He was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.

Grateful for having shared Claude's life are his sons, Carroll (Joyce) Rohrich of Winona, Minn., Thomas (Mary) Rohrich of Zeeland and Dr. Rodney (Dr. Diane Gibby) Rohrich of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Clem (Shirley) Rohrich of Arizona, and Irvin (Dee) Rohrich and Wilbert (Sandy) Rohrich, both of Washington and two sisters, Yolanda of Wisconsin and Lorraine of Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, granddaughter, Jennifer Rohrich, sister, Irene and two brothers, Clarence, and Roger.

