Claudia Riedinger
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Claudia Riedinger

Claudia Riedinger, 73, Bismarck, passed away, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck, after a long-fought battle with cancer. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at DaWise Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Claudia was born in Hettinger on June 5, 1946 to Vincent and Doris (Jones) Surrell. She graduated from Hettinger High School in 1964. After graduating she moved to Bismarck. In 1965 she moved to Jamestown where she met Bill Riedinger; they were married in Jamestown in 1966 and soon moved back to Bismarck and started a family.

Claudia worked several jobs before being hired at Melroe-Bismarck, where she was employed for 25 years; she retired from there in 2007.

Claudia leaves behind her husband, Bill, of 54 years, two daughters Lorrie Strauch (Mike) and Claudine Riedinger, both of New York, a son Todd Riedinger (Cheryl) of Grand Forks. Three grandchildren, Brittney Riedinger from Minneapolis, Minn., Tanner Murphey from Champaign, Ill., and Ryan Jevning from Grand Forks; four sisters, Coleen (Dan) Schmidt, Rapid City, S.D., Cleo Klein of New England, LaVonne (Steve) Wold, Lead, S.D., Linda (Wayne) Sebunia, Aurora, Minn., one brother, Larry (JoAnn) from Spearfish, S.D., and special friend "Gerald" (Charmaine) Slinger, Mandan.

She was preceded in death by her mom and dad, both sets of grandparents, one niece, Sandi Esquivel, and one nephew, Travis Sebunia.

Further arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, Mandan.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers for all of you she will be dearly missed
Pat Easton
Friend
June 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Claudia at bobcat. She was so friendly and helpful my first few days on the floor. New people were not welcomed warmly, but she was so cool, treated me like an old friend on day one! I always enjoyed visiting with her.
Laurie Veverka
Work
June 4, 2021
My sympathy to the family. I was always hoping to visit with you, on my time coming home to see my family, but it never happened. You were in my heart. Claudia. We had some good times together.
Mary Tschida Everson
June 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with all of Claudia's family. She and my husband Larry worked together at Bobcat and were fast friends. Amazing how many of the last out Bobcat employees have passed away from cancer. Larry passed away in October of 2019, also of cancer. May she rest in peace and I have little doubt that her and Larry are having a good visit right about now.
Jolene Rohde
Work
June 4, 2021
All our love, Wettels Family
June 4, 2021
I send this with deepest condolences to those left behind. May you all find peace and closure. Rest in peace/live in peace.
Ramona Leonard
June 3, 2021
Bill and family, I'm so sorry for your family. You were such great friends of mom and dad (Lu and Les). I'm sure they are enjoying a chat right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Julie Erickson
Friend
June 3, 2021
