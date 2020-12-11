Clement Brandner

Clement Brandner, 96, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Missouri Slope, Bismarck.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Herreid, South Dakota, with Father Thomas Clement officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at St. Michael Catholic Church, Herreid, South Dakota, with a rosary at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Herreid, South Dakota.

Clement S. Brandner was born May 28, 1924 on the family farm 2 miles northeast of Herreid, South Dakota, to Joseph and Mary (Heid) Brandner. He grew up and attended country school and went on to graduate from Herreid High School in 1942. After graduation he helped on the family farm until starting his own farm in 1945.

Clement married Erna Kary on Nov. 27, 1945 and share seven children together. Erna passed away Nov. 5, 1974 after 29 years of marriage. Clement married Angeline (Mardian) Bello in 1976 in which two stepchildren were added to the family. They were married for 44 years.

Clement and Angie lived on the farm until 1984 when they moved into Herreid. Clement continued to help on the farm until 1990 when they moved to Rapid City. In 1995 they moved to Bismarck and resided there until the time of his death.

Clement was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Herreid before becoming a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and where he served with the Knights of Columbus post 1604 in Bismarck, until the time of his death. Clement was very strong in his faith throughout his life. Clement was also a member of the Herreid Jaycees and the Mobridge Moose Club.

Clement enjoyed dancing and bowling until he had a bad night and threw the bowling ball down by the burning barrel when he got home. He wanted a new ball, "that one didn't work." He also loved music, traveling with Angie and spending time with family and friends. Clement was very passionate about farming, but always complained that it didn't rain enough.

Clement is survived by his wife, Angie, four sons: Bruce (Lee Ann) Brandner Bismarck, Toby, Salem, Oregon, Nick (Dani) Sioux Falls, S.D., Mitch (Christine) Sioux Falls, S.D.; three daughters: Rosemary (Bob) Schuetzle, Herreid, S.D., Tina (Joe) Shippen, Bismarck, Shelly (Bruce) Brockel Bismarck; sisters Genevieve Kightlinger, Sturgis, S.D., Florence Wittmeier Sturgis, S.D., and brother Walter (Marianne) Brandner, Dell Rapids, S.D.; 27 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Erna, brother Bert Brandner, sisters, Betty Senftner and Lois Seiler, stepsons, John and Mark Bello, an infant great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.