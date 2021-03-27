Cleone Gilhooly

Cleone Carol (Fried) Gilhooly, 80, passed away peacefully March 24, 2021 in Bismarck.

Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. 3rd St., Bismarck.

Cleone was born April 15, 1940 in Jamestown, she was the eldest daughter of Gottlieb and Elizabeth Fried. She graduated from Saint John's Academy, Jamestown, in 1958. She married Roger Gilhooly, her high school sweetheart, in 1962 and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage together. The couple were blessed with five children and always enjoyed spending time with them.

As a young person she and her sisters, Evonne and Marlys formed a singing trio calling themselves the Fried Sisters. They performed at local dances, events and on local radio stations. They produced a record of some of their most popular songs. Cleone loved listening to her favorite country music on the radio and was often found humming tunes during her daily activities. She loved playing cards and when family was visiting many a night was spent laughing and playing whist. Her yard and flower gardens were a passion of hers. She enjoyed spending time working in the yard and she was proud to have earned yard of the week one summer.

She will be remembered for her dry sense of humor and wit and how she loved to laugh while spending time with her family. She was especially close to her sisters and brother, often traveling to Montana and Jamestown for visits. She was a faithful member of Ascension Catholic Church in Bismarck.

She is survived by her children; Beth Gann (Jim) of Viborg, South Dakota, Barbara Gilhooly (Ayn) of Fort Collins, Colo., Shannon Gilhooly (Dave) of Hutchinson, Minn., and Patrick Gilhooly (Trina); grandchildren, Ryan Sauvageau, Chelsea Trebas, Jessica Duncan, Sean Gann, Brandon Ding, Kayla King, Amanda Raisanen, Rylan Gilhooly and Bryson Gilhooly; great-grandchildren, Jordyn Sauvageau, Jasper Sauvageau, Harrison Trebas, Oliver Raisanen, Baxter Gann, and Sebastian Raisanen; siblings, Evonne Cysewski (Tom), Billings, Mont., Marlys Gallagher, Jamestown, John Fried, Jamestown and Mary Jo Miller (Marvin), Billings, Mont.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, ShaRae Gilhooly Bryant and her husband, Roger John Gilhooly.

