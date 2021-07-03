Clifford Kaiser

Clifford J. Kaiser, 73, died peacefully June 30, 2021 in a Bismarck hospital. He was born to John and Eva (Ensz) Kaiser and raised in Wilton. In 1975, he married Deb Schafer. They had three children, twins James (deceased) and Jeni and Amy. He worked 34 years with the BNSF railroad.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Deb; his daughters Jeni Teske (Nick) Mandan, Amy Riskedahl, Mandan; grandsons Kaison Riskedahl and Carter Teske; sisters Leona Kassion, Holland, Mich., Darlene (Orlyn) Wanstrom, Bismarck, Sandy (Richardt) Schock, Bismarck, Mary Lou Davenport, Aneta; brother Jerry Kaiser, Velva, brother-in-law Jack Hartley, Browstown, Mich.; In laws, Alex (Christy) Schafer, Aurora, Colo., Chuck Schafer, Mandan, Mary (Ray) Johnson, Mandan, Tim Schafer, Mandan, Don (Annette) Schafer, Minot, Mark Schafer, Bismarck, Art (Val) Schafer, Bismarck, Paula (Dave) Alfstad, New Salem, Judy (Al) Billehus, Williston and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by son, James Kaiser; parents John and Eva Kaiser, sisters Elizabeth Kaiser, Donna Kaiser, Judy Hartley; brothers Joseph Kaiser and Mike Kaiser; mother and father-in-law Angie and Alex Schafer; sister-in-law Sharon Schafer and brother-in-law David Kassion.

Cremation has taken place at DaWise-Perry Funeral Home and he will be buried July 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.