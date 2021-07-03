Menu
Clifford Kaiser
FUNERAL HOME
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
4211 Old Red Trail
Mandan, ND

Clifford Kaiser

Clifford J. Kaiser, 73, died peacefully June 30, 2021 in a Bismarck hospital. He was born to John and Eva (Ensz) Kaiser and raised in Wilton. In 1975, he married Deb Schafer. They had three children, twins James (deceased) and Jeni and Amy. He worked 34 years with the BNSF railroad.

He will be deeply missed by his wife Deb; his daughters Jeni Teske (Nick) Mandan, Amy Riskedahl, Mandan; grandsons Kaison Riskedahl and Carter Teske; sisters Leona Kassion, Holland, Mich., Darlene (Orlyn) Wanstrom, Bismarck, Sandy (Richardt) Schock, Bismarck, Mary Lou Davenport, Aneta; brother Jerry Kaiser, Velva, brother-in-law Jack Hartley, Browstown, Mich.; In laws, Alex (Christy) Schafer, Aurora, Colo., Chuck Schafer, Mandan, Mary (Ray) Johnson, Mandan, Tim Schafer, Mandan, Don (Annette) Schafer, Minot, Mark Schafer, Bismarck, Art (Val) Schafer, Bismarck, Paula (Dave) Alfstad, New Salem, Judy (Al) Billehus, Williston and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by son, James Kaiser; parents John and Eva Kaiser, sisters Elizabeth Kaiser, Donna Kaiser, Judy Hartley; brothers Joseph Kaiser and Mike Kaiser; mother and father-in-law Angie and Alex Schafer; sister-in-law Sharon Schafer and brother-in-law David Kassion.

Cremation has taken place at DaWise-Perry Funeral Home and he will be buried July 6, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Burial
3:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
ND
Funeral services provided by:
DaWise-Perry Funeral Services - Mandan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
LOVE 2 ALL UR FAMILY. GOD BLESS
LARRY & APRIL
July 7, 2021
Deb and family, we are so sorry for your loss. Thoughts, prayers, and hugs for your family
Larry and Kathy Polensky
Family
July 6, 2021
Deb, Jeni, & Amy. So sorry to hear about Cliff, he was an amazing guy. My prayers and thoughts are with you during this difficult and trying time. Here for you if you need anything.
Julie Henderson
Friend
July 5, 2021
Deb & Family: We are so saddened to read that Cliff has passed away. He was such a jokester & always had us laughing when you came up to Brush Lake to visit the neighbors. We could always find him out fishing in his orange boat on the water! Keeping you close in our thoughts and prayers. With our deepest sympathy, Marlyn & Paulette Neff
Marlyn & Paulette Neff
Friend
July 4, 2021
Deb & Family, so very sorry for your loss! You all are in my thoughts & prayers! Love & hugs!
Deb (Haider) Radke
Friend
July 4, 2021
Deb and family, So sorry for your loss. Take care. We will keep you in our prayers.
Joel and Claudia Michelson
Family
July 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss Deb & Family, Prayers for you & yours
Don Fuerstenberg
July 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Hugs to you & your family.
Gladys Lembke
Other
July 3, 2021
