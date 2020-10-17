Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Clifford Schultes

Clifford Schultes

Clifford Schultes, 79, Streeter, died Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 at his home in Streeter.

Clifford was born June 28, 1941 near Streeter, the son of Art and Edna (Kubler) Schultes. He attended school at Streeter and graduated in 1959. He then attended ND State School of Science and graduated there in 1962 with a certificate in electronics.

Following the death of his father, he farmed with his mother and his siblings for many years. He was very active in the community, serving on the School board, Elevator board, Streeter Township board, and was president of the Streeter Wildlife Club. Clifford also did television repair and satellite installation for many years.

He is survived by his brother, Ruben (Cindy) Schultes, Jamestown, and his sister, Joyce (Kenny) Wentz, Streeter; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and the community of Streeter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters and one nephew, Cody Wentz.

Private family graveside service will be held at the Streeter Cemetery, Streeter.

Online guestbook – www.hautfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.