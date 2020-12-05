Menu
Clinton Meier
1984 - 2020
BORN
1984
DIED
2020

Clinton Meier

Clinton Leigh Meier, 36, died Dec. 3, 2020.

A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Tuttle Cemetery. Masks required for those attending.

Clinton was born Jan. 2, 1984 in Bismarck to Arlin and Thelma (Buchwitz) Meier. He attended Bismarck High and finished his last year at South Central.

He loved to tinker on his vehicles with his brother, Clayton, which sometimes they both had words with each other, but always ended up getting a laugh at the end.

Clinton worked at Bonanza, Bobcat, Lafarge, Menards Inc., and Bismarck Civic Center.

He is survived by his parents, Arlin and Thelma; brother, Clayton, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Clinton and sign the online guestbook.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 5, 2020.
