Clyde L. McLean

BISMARCK - Clyde L. McLean, 82, of Bismarck passed away March 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Interment at Menoken Cemetery.

