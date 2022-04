Cole Black Cloud

Cole Black Cloud, 17, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 15, 2020, in Bismarck.

A celebration of Cole's life will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at New Song Church, 3200 N 11th Street, Bismarck. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

To share memories of Cole, sign the online guestbook and view the full obituary, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.