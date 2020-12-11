Colleen Dronen

Colleen Kay (Oster) Dronen, 68, Bismarck, departed this world the same way she lived in it, quietly and calmly, on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota, with her family by her side.

Colleen was born in Jamestown on Nov. 11, 1952, the daughter of James and Marion (Clemens) Oster. She grew up in Jamestown, graduating from Jamestown High School in 1970. She married Michael Dronen on Dec. 4, 1971. Together, they built a home in Jamestown and for the next 41 years, enjoyed working on home improvements and tending to their gardens.

Colleen was a devoted, stay-at-home mother to her three children. In 1984, she began a 24-year career at the Jamestown Police Department as a secretary, eventually being promoted to office manager. Colleen was described by her colleagues as a second mother to the police officers, always taking time to make new officers feel at home and watching over them.

Following her retirement, Colleen enjoyed spending time with her family, taking photos, scrapbooking, shopping, and searching for antiques. She had an eye for decorating, meticulously caring for her home. She embraced the role of being a caregiver to all, always ready to listen and to provide compassion. Most of all, Colleen loved being a grandma to Kylee, Cole, Peyton, Caitlin, and Dillon. She loved talking about each of them, sharing her photos of them, and taking pride in their accomplishments.

In 2019, they moved to a retirement community in Bismarck to be closer to family, where they made many wonderful new friends.

Colleen is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike; one daughter, JoDee (David) Hanson, Bismarck; two sons, Jamie (Greg), Los Angeles, Calif., and Jon (Laura), Hazen; five grandchildren, Kylee (Bo), Cole, Peyton, Caitlin, and Dillon; one brother, Paul (Tracy) Oster, Ipswich, S.D.; two sisters-in-law, Betty Jo Oster, Grand Forks, and Julie (Tim) Dwelle, Jamestown; one brother-in-law, Dana Dronen, Jamestown.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Gail, Stanley, and Bruce, and one sister, Charlene Schmitt.

Visitation: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Memorial Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Eddy Funeral Home with Pastor Bryce Tahran officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Eddy Funeral Home.